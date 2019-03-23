Below-par Blues sunk by Workington

A flat performance from Whitby Town saw them slump to a 1-0 home defeat against relegation-threatened Workington.

Workington were handed an early chance to take the lead from the spot after a foul by Connor Smith, but David Symington skied his spot-kick on 19 minutes.

Neither side could make a breakthrough in a first half controlled by the visitors.

The Reds took the lead in outstanding fashion on the hour mark, Connor Tinnion striking one in off the post from range, and this was sufficient to claim all three points.