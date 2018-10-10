Beadle's window smash strike to feature on Soccer AM

Whitby Town's Jimmy Beadle will receive exposure of the unwanted variety on Saturday morning when his mis-directed long-range shot that smashed a window at the Turnbull Ground will feature on Sky Sports show Soccer AM.

Beadle let fly on goal from all of 30 yards out, but got his strike all wrong and instead of breaking the back of the net, smashed through the window of a neighboring house behind the Warrington goal.

Town went on to lose the game 1-0.

WTFC media and communications manager Paul Connolly said: "I don't think the first thing that will have gone through Jimmy's head when he lined that shot up was 'this will end up on Soccer AM.

"We certainly didn't think it either, but then again we didn't think that we'd be hearing a window smash on North Promenade. We knew it was off target, but not that far off."

Soccer AM airs on Sky Sports Football at 10am on Saturday morning.