Beadle admits his best is yet to come

Jimmy Beadle is loving life at Whitby Town - but insists his best it yet to come in the blue shirt.

Beadle re-joined the Blues fromfierce rivals Scarborough Athletic last month, and the versatile midfielder believes things are going to click into place for him soon as he continues to get up to full fitness.

“I feel like I haven’t played as well as I’d have liked so far, but I am rusty as I haven’t played football for so long,” said Beadle.

“It’s frustrating as I have always scored goals throughout my career and while I’m getting into the right positions, it’s just got to click into place and I’m sure that’ll come sooner rather than later.”

The midfielder has enjoyed his time with the club since re-joining the Blues.

He added: “I’ve loved every minute of it at Whitby Town since coming back to the club.

“I was so impressed with the professionalism of the set-up, how serious the squad takes training and most importantly the coaching.

“The main thing for me is to be playing football regularly and I’m getting that at Whitby Town and I’m loving playing for a manager who believes in me and trusts me.

“Chris Hardy is a great coach to play for and I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

Beadle admits he was initially embarrassed as his long-range strike that smashed through a neighboring house’s window during Tuesday’s loss to Warrington went viral and is set to feature on Sky Sports show Soccer AM on Saturday.

“It’s a bit embarrassing, but you’ve got to laugh haven’t you?” said Beadle.

“I’ll record it as we’ll be on the road to Marine.”