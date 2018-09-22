Athletic sink Town in Eastfield Trophy thriller

A brace of goals in extra-time from super-sub Si Coupland steered Eastfield Athletic to a 3-1 win at Eastfield Town in the Saturday League Trophy.

Dean Andrews opened the scoring for the visitors after only 10 minutes against his old team, but Town levelled before the break.

Neither side could add any further goals in the second half so the match went to extra-time, and Coupland netted twice in the second period, his second goal the last kick of the game from the penalty spot.

Eastfield Athletic boss Daniel Thomas said: "All the lads played excellently today, but if I had to pick out one for the man of the match award it would be centre-back Matty Dennis as he was outstanding."

Seamer Sports Reserves also moved into the next round of the Trophy thanks to a cracking 3-2 win at Goldsborough United.

Seamer took the lead in the first half, when Olly Parker smashed the ball into the back of the net.

After the break, Goldsborough equalised through Billy Welford when his header was saved but he followed it in.

With 15 minutes to go Dave Welham scored, making a magnificent run before curling his shot into the top corner with his left foot.

Bad defending let Seamer back in and Nick Hegarty volleyed home a suoerb effort.

Five minutes from time the away team claimed the win when Arran Wright's free-kick went under the keeper.

The United star man was Luke Hansell, while Seamer man of the match was central midfielder Matty Sheader.

Seamer's fine day continued with a 5-0 win for the first team at Sherburn in the Saturday League Cup.

Kris Tate scored twice for the visitors, with Danny Kelly, player-boss Tommy Adams and Rob Speight also notching.