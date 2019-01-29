Arsenal hotshot Beth Mead ready for Manchester United clash

Arsenal Women attacker Beth Mead is gearing up to take on Manchester United’s newly-formed ladies side in the Continental Cup last four.

The Gunners, who top the Womens Super League table, take on Championship high-flyers United at their Meadow Park HQ on Thursday.

Mead told the Whitby Gazette: “It’s exciting that Manchester United now have a women’s team.

“They have great players and facilities and will bring the women’s game to the next level.

“When anyone looks at an Arsenal v Manchester United fixture they get excited, so we know it’s going to be a tough game and will prepare the best we can for it.”

The Hinderwell hot-shot was also delighted to help Arsenal get back to winning ways in the WSL as they beat Reading 3-0 on Sunday.

“It was great to get back to winning ways,” added Mead (pictured right).

“We’ve had a tough period with injuries and losses so this was a very big game for our title hopes.

“Reading are a very good team so was great to get a win against them.”

The win over Reading got the Gunners’ title bid back on track.

They remain second, one point behind Manchester City but with a game in hand.

Arsenal’s next game is against Crawley Wasps in the SSE Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.