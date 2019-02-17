Angel Reserves beat Saints to clinch second division title

Angel Athletic Reserves secured the Scarborough Sunday League second division title with a 2-0 home win against rivals Saints.

After a scrappy first half, Ryan Somers put Angel ahead just 20 seconds into the second period, firing in from 12 yards from Regan Hewitt's pass.

Shaun Dolan made it 2-0 from Somers' corner, the latter then missed a penalty in the last few minutes.

Matty Forsythe was named as man of the match for Angel.

Angel player-manager Macauley Riley said: "I want to thank all the lads turning up week in week out. We've been lucky to have a big squad this season and every one of them has put 100% in to make sure we won it this year after the disappointment of not being able to do it last season.

"I would also like to thank Steven Whitaker and Shaun Dolan in helping me run the team this year.

"It's been a great team effort and I'm just happy we could get over the line, we are looking to do the double this year."

Cayton Corinthians romped to a 9-1 home win against Castle Tavern.

Si Coupland and Tyler Beck scored two apiece, with efforts from Scott Davison, Ryan Jones, Dave Barber, and own goal and a cracking strike from Ste Molloy completing the scoring for Cayton.

Chrissy Hannam was Cayton man of the match after providing five assists.

Gary Hepples and Lee Sutton banged in a hat-trick apiece as Roscoes Bar claimed a magnificent 7-2 home win against Eastfield Athletic.

Hepples scored the opener with a free-kick, Paul Oldroyd levelling from the spot before the former Boro midfielder headed Roscoes back in front and then adding a penalty.

Sam Collin then beat two Eastfield men and fired in a left-footed shot, Sutton, in his first game in three months, then fired in three goals in 10 minutes, all assisted by right-winger Graeme Farrah, Jamie Hartley replying for Athletic.

Hepples was the star man for the victors, with Max Beecroft the Eastfield man of the match.

Trafalgar kept the pressure on Division One leaders Angel after a hard-earned 3-2 win at Cask.

Player-boss Joel Ramm scored twice for Traf, with Niall Gibb also netting and midfielder Dean Craig the man of the match for the visitors.

Zak Hansen scored the opener to put Cask, who only had a bare 11, 1-0 ahead, and Rob Whitehead pulled it back to 3-2, but Traf held on for the win.

Cask player-boss Dan Sheader said: "The lads all did really well today but man of the match was centre-back Ryan Collings, with his fellow defender Jack Brown also impressive, as was keeper James Vaughan and Rob Whitehead.

"We missed a great chance to make it 2-2 before half-time when Aidan McCallion fired over the bar from four yards with an open goal to aim at."

Veteran Steve Paxton, Jack James and Rich Tolliday smacked in two goals apiece as West Pier won 7-3 at Fylingdales.

Matty Hillman also notched for Pier, who were always in front throughout the game and missed a series of further chances to score.

Central midfield duo Hillman and James, along with seasoned campaigner Paxton, shared the man of the match award for Pier, with another veteran, boss Paddy Parke, playing the full 90 minutes in goal.

Newlands claimed a 1-0 home win against Valley thanks to a Dan Thomas goal.

Luke Rainton was the star man for Newlands, with Ellis Sellers also impressing.

Left-back Sam Doyle was named as the man of the match for Valley, who had four efforts ruled out for offside despite the protests of the visitors.