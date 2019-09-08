Filey close in on Premier Division title after win at Brompton

Filey edged closer to retaining their Scarborough Beckett Cricket League title after claiming a 93-run win at Brompton on Saturday.

A strong all-round batting effort from the visitors saw them post 216-8 from 45 overs.

Ryan Baldry top-scored for the league leaders with 45 from 46 balls, including three fours and a six, while opener Aaron Howard struck 36 and number eight bat Phil Dickens 34 not out from just 25 deliveries, also hitting three fours and a six.

Thomas Fitzgerald also chipped in with 24 for the visitors.

Tom Pateman was the leading Brompton bowler with 4-63, with Mark Bruce and Ross Triffitt taking two wickets apiece.

Lee Elvidge then took the game by the scruff of the neck with 5-32 from nine overs as Brompton were dismissed for 123 in only 24.3 overs.

Tom Fletcher-Varey was the pick of the home batsmen, the number seven hammering 51 from just 35 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

Tom Noble also weighed in with 26 but the rest of the home batsmen failed to get going as Fitzgerald took 3-18 to mop up the tail.

Filey now head into their final game of the season at home to Ebberston on Sunday knowing that a win ewill confirm their second title in as many years.

Staithes remain just eight points behind Filey after their six-wicket win at relegated Settrington.

The second-placed side will now hope that Filey slip up and that they can round off their season with a home win against Scalby on Sunday.

Only Adam Morley and skipper George Rounthwaite, with 54 apiece, made it into double figures for the home side as the 10-man strugglers were dismissed for 143 from 41.1 overs.

Chris Morrison was the pick of the Staithes bowlers with 4-32 from 10 overs, while Jacob Midgeley snapped up 3-25 from 8.1 overs.

Morrison then showed his class with the bat as well, smashing a brilliant 80 from just 59 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

Midgeley also showed his all-round ability with 22 as Staithes secured the win from only 21-3 overs with six wickets to spare.

Mulgrave slumped to a 144-run loss at Scalby.

James Ledden top-scored with an unbeaten 57 for the home side as they posted 218-8, opener Joe Hills hitting 44 and Jon Barton 29.

Andrew Thompson was the pick of the away bowlers with final figures of 4-50.

Andy Raw (29) was the only batsman to shine for Mulgrave as they slumped to 74 all out in the face of excellent bowling from Hills, who scooped an excellent 7-27.

Mulgrave can confirm third place with a win at home to Staxton on Sunday.

Robert Pinder’s superb 104 helped Staxton to a four-wicket home win against Cayton.

Tom Sixsmith hit a cracking 73 and Jake McAleese 57 as Cayton made 202-8.

Pinder’s 104, allied to fine knocks from Andy Dove (39) and Brett Crowe (35no) sealed the win for Staxton.

Ebberston powered to a 96-run win at home to relegated nine-man Heslerton.

Marc Dring took 4-48 and Paul Kinghorn 3-27 as Ebberston were dismissed for 165, skipper Jon Mason hitting 57 and Damian Readman 31.

Frankie Beal’s 4-17 then helped dismiss Heslerton for 69.

Paul Greenhough’s 6-36 helped Seamer earn a 42-run home win against Nawton Grange.

Josh Broadhead hit 43, while Anthony Jenkinson and Mitchell Fisher hit 39 apiece as Seamer were all out for 161, Tommy Garbutt taking 5-33 and Dean Coote 3-38.

Greenhough then ripped through the Grange order as they slipped to 119 all out.