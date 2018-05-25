Fawcett and Roberts tons fail to save Whitby 2nds from defeat

Oliver Roberts and James Fawcett both smashed stunning centuries but they couldn’t prevent defeat for Whitby 2nds against Thornaby in Division Three of the NYSD League.

Skipper Joe Crowther lost the toss and his Thornaby counterpart stuck the hosts into bat first.

That decision looked to have cost his side as openers Roberts and Fawcett went on to smash 109 and 115 respectively.

Roberts’ 109 came from 116 balls and included 19 fours, while Fawcett hit 19 fours and a six in his 114-ball 115 as Whitby raced to 225-0 before Fawcett departed.

Jack Lyth (3) and Matthew Smith (8) came and went before opener Roberts was run out by Harvey Spaxman.

Skipper Joe Crowther only added three, with Liam Calvert and Ben Braim unbeaten at the end of the Whitby innings on one and zero respectively, the hosts posting 249-5 from their 40 overs.

Despite Will Richardson taking 3-61 and wickets apiece coming from Calvert and Smith, Thornaby made it safely to 250-5 from 36 overs, Lewis Beaumont crashing 14 fours in his unbeaten 86, with support from Martin Moore (56), Michael Muldowney (46) and Chris Metcalfe (41).

Joe Crowther’s side will look to bounce back at Shildon Railway tomorrow afternoon.

It was a case of mixed fortunes for Will Donald’s Whitby 1sts over the weekend.

The first team hammered Saltburn by 130 runs on Saturday, skipper Donald the star man with both bat and ball in the victory.

Saltburn’s skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that looked to have backfired when Donald hammered 10 fours and a six in his 66, with support from Theo Clarke (64),

Paul Buck (34) and Lewis Brearley (24) in their total of 227-9 from their 50-over innings.

In reply, the hosts’ batsman had no answer to the bowling of skipper Donald, who claimed sensational figures of 4-6 from an 11-over spell which included eight maidens.

Finlay Morris chipped in with 3-18 and Corey Hart took 2-21, while Chris Lyth also grabbed a wicket as Saltburn were all out for just 97 in 37.2 overs.

Whitby couldn’t follow that win up on Sunday when they lost at home to Wolviston by an agonising 12-run margin.

Wolviston battled to a total of 221 all out as Joseph Husband produced a stunning spell of bowling, claiming figures of 6-41 from his 12-over spell.

Skipper Donald, Hart and Finlay Morris all claimed one wicket each.

Kai Morris (45), Finlay Morris (33), Matthew Towey (30) and Paul Buck (25) all got starts, but Whitby fell agonisingly short of their target by 12 runs on 209 all out in the final over of the game.

Donald’s side host Darlington 2nds at the Turnbull Ground tomorrow.