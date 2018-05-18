Daisy's delight at Yorkshire call-up

Whitby’s Daisy Stokoe is celebrating after being selected to play for Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s Under-15s this coming season.

In the trial game for selection, Daisy top-scored with 60 not out and took 4-2 in three overs to stake her claim to represent her county for the fourth successive season.

Proud dad Jon said: “It’s been a long process but we’re delighted she has got in again.

“She’s had a really good start to the season and hope she continues to make progress.

“Thanks has to go to Mike Stones and Ian Laxton and all her teammates at Whitby CC, who have been so supportive of her as well as all the lads at Ravenscar CC.

“We love watching her play, whichever team it may be.”