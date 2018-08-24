Daisy helps Yorkshire U15s win national title again

Whitby’s Daisy Stokoe helped Yorkshire Ladies Under-15s to their second national county title win in as many years.

Yorkshire secured their place as Division A winners ahead of Lancashire, Northumberland, Cheshire and Durham, which saw them travel to Grantham for the Royal London National County Championships held over two days.

The Tykes were drawn against favourites Hampshire in Tuesday's semi-final, which saw Hampshire post a total of 221-6 off their 40 overs, with Whitby CC and Ravenscar all-rounder Daisy bowling seven overs, taking 1-36.

Yorkshire replied with 222-2 off 36.3 overs sealing their place in the final the following day.

Having had a tough game in the semi-final, Wednesdays final against Sussex looked to be another difficult game.

Yorkshire having lost the toss were put into bat. Posting another fantastic total of 211-9 in 40 overs, Daisy came in at the end to score four.

With such a high total, Sussex never looked like getting anywhere near the total coming up against a very strong Yorkshire bowling line-up.

As Yorkshire Under-15s leading wicket-taker this season Daisy came on to bowl towards the end, taking the final wicket to win the game for Yorkshire with figures of 1-9 in two overs, crowning them National County Champions for the second year in a row.

Proud mum Michala said: “Daisy has had a fantastic season, taking 18 wickets, making her fourth in women’s and girls cricket across the county, and the leading wicket-taker in Division A this season.

“Hopefully Daisy can go from strength to strength with Yorkshire. Jon and I are immensely proud of everything she’s achieved and are already looking forward to next season.”