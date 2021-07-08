Whitby CC victory hopes at Normanby Hall dashed by rain

Whitby CC 2nds

Rain stopped play with Hall struggling on 93-7 in pursuit of the visitors’ 142-9 in 31 overs.

A 97-run stand for the second wicket between opener Oliver Roberts (56) and Lewis Dobson (35) helped Whitby recover from losing skipper Lewis Brearley for a duck from the first ball of the match.

Whitby then lost five wickets for 15 runs as they slipped to 112-6, the tailenders steering them to 142-9.

Asim Akhtar was the top Normanby bowler with an excellent spell of 5-28 from six overs.

Mark Jackson then snapped up 3-13 in five overs and youngster Kobie Boocock 3-25 from his four overs as the hosts slipped to 93-7 before rain came to their rescue.

Nadeem Asif and Dhanish Hussain hit 25 apiece for the home side, both knocks proving crucial as both sides had to settle for 12 points apiece.

Whitby 2nds are at home to Rockliffe Park 2nds this Saturday.

Whitby CC 1sts also had their game ended by rain, in their case at the halfway point of their home clash against Sedgefield.

The visitors had reached 221-9, with Steven Allen the top home bowler with 4-29.

Fin Morris took 2-40 before the elements halted the action.