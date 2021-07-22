Whitby CC skipper urges juniors to join Enjoy Cricket summer course

The Enjoy Cricket course at Whitby CC in 2020

Whitby CC is once again running one of its popular holiday cricket courses for children aged between eight and 15.

The course takes place over three days, Tuesday July 27 to Thursday July 29 at the Turnbull Ground and costs just £5 per day for two and a half hours of cricket.

Kai Morris said: “I’ve helped out with the coaching at quite a few of the Enjoy Cricket courses that the club has run over the last few years and my experience of them has always been that they are great fun for everyone involved.

“It’s definitely something that I would encourage all youngsters to get involved in during the summer holidays.

“The course always caters for all different abilities and levels of experience and the kids always have lots of them leave with a smile on their face, as well as learning a lot about the game.

“Mike Stones and the coaching team do an exceptional job and provide the kids with such a good few days. Hopefully the weather plays ball and it’ll be absolutely brilliant to see lots of kids enjoying the game and seeing what Whitby CC has to offer.”