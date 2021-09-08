Whitby CC 2nds miss out on promotion after final-day Railway loss

Whitby CC 2nds

Whitby CC 2nds missed out on promotion from NYSD League Division Three after their final game of the season ended in a three-wicket loss at Shildon Railway.

The visitors declared on 145-8 from 38 overs, skipper Lewis Brearley top-scoring with 57 and Alfie Jacobs adding 28.

Kobie Boocock, Stephen Crowther and Joe Husband took two wickets apiece as Whitby tried their best to snatch victory, but Chris Young’s undefeated 27, along with 32 from Michael Roberts saw the Shildon side scrape the victory.

Wins for Maltby and Stokesley 2nds meant that they secured the title and runners-up spots respectively to claim the promotion slots.

Whitby CC 1sts finished fourth in Division One after securing a comfortable nine-wicket victory at home to Guisborough.

Great bowling from all-rounder Fin Morris and Corey Hart saw the visitors skittled for 105, Fin Morris bagging 3-36 and Hart 4-29.