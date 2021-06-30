Scarborough Beckett Cricket League games can start early to avoid England Euro 2020 clash

With England's Euro 2020 quarter-final kicking off at 8pm on Saturday, the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League is allowing clubs to start games early if both sides agree.

By Andy Bloomfield
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:22 pm
Beckett League games could start early this Saturday.

The league Tweeted: "With England s quarter-final at 8pm on Saturday the SBL will allow clubs to start games earlier *should both clubs agree*.

"For games in the Premier Division or Div 1, umpires must also agree to earlier start.

"Confirm with the league if you wish to start earlier in these divisions."

