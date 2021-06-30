Scarborough Beckett Cricket League games can start early to avoid England Euro 2020 clash
With England's Euro 2020 quarter-final kicking off at 8pm on Saturday, the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League is allowing clubs to start games early if both sides agree.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:22 pm
The league Tweeted: "With England s quarter-final at 8pm on Saturday the SBL will allow clubs to start games earlier *should both clubs agree*.
"For games in the Premier Division or Div 1, umpires must also agree to earlier start.
"Confirm with the league if you wish to start earlier in these divisions."