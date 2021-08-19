Joseph Husband and Mark Jackson the all-round stars in Whitby CC 2nds win

Whitby CC 2nds won at Bishop Auckland 2nds Photos by Brian Murfield

The visitors got off to the worst possible start in the North Yorkshire South Durham League Division Three game with the dismissal of opener Joe Crowther for a four-ball duck to leave them on 3-1.

But a determined 26 from 85 deliveries by number three bat Lewis Dobson steadied the ship as he put on 109 for the second wicket with Husband.

Dobson’s dismissal with the total on 112 sparked a mini collapse as skipper Lewis Brearley fell without scoring as did Ben Braim and at 119-4 the game looked to be in the balance.

Jackson then smashed a thrilling 48 not out from just 21 balls, including three sixes and five fours, sharing an undefeated stand of 89 for the fifth wicket between the all-rounder and Husband, who carried his bat for 125no from 124 balls, which included 14 fours and a six.

The away side managed make 208-4 from their 40 overs.

Jackson then capped a brilliant all-round display with spectacular figures of 6-30 from 10 overs as the hosts stumbled to 97 all out in 28.4 overs.

Husband also completed a fine day with 2-19 from his four overs, while Jack Cairns also took a wicket and Zac Tennant claimed a run-out.

Opener Jacob Dinger was the only home batsman to make any headway with 54.

Third-placed Whitby 2nds entertain struggling Norton 2nds on Saturday.

A great all-round team performance helped Whitby CC 1sts earn a six-wicket home triumph against Bishop Auckland in Division One.

Fin Morris took 4-46 and Tom Steyert 3-43 as the visitors were all out for 157 in 39.4 overs.

Kobie Boocock, Ricky Hall and Steven Allen also bagged a wicket apiece as the home side looked to take charge.

Opener Jack Rutherford struck 29, but it was lower-order runs from number eight bat Dan Legge (38no) and number seven David Taylor (25) that kept Bishops in the contest.

Openers Theo Clarke (10) and Kieran Howard (12), along with Fin Morris (4) soon departed to leave the home side in a spot of other at 52-3, but a fourth-wicket partnership of 64 between Joe Padmore and Paul Buck settled their nerves.

By the time Padmore fell for 26 the score had moved onto a more comfortable 116-4, and then an undefeated stand of 43 betwen Buck and Amdy Wood sealed the win with 159-4 from 37.2 overs.

Buck ended the day with a crucial 56 not out from 76 balls, including 12 fours, while Wood compiled 16 not out in 32 balls.

Nathan Rimmington was the top Bishops bowler with 3-53 in 14 overs.

Whitby CC skipper Kai Morris said: “I was really pleased with Saturday’s performance, we’ve had some really good wins in the cups this year but that was definitely my favourite league win of the year so far.

“Bishops are a real quality aide and they play it very hard and tough, so to stand up to them and take them on and come out on top was really pleasing.

“In the first innings the lads bowled absolutely brilliantly,

“I can’t fault them one bit. We put the ball in great areas and put them under constant pressure.

“Then in our innings we really stuck in and worked hard against a quality bowling attack.

“The plan at the halfway mark was to get stuck in early and set a platform, knowing it would get easier to score the longer we batted.

“Rimmington was bowling quick and with quite a lot of short stuff and the lads showed a lot of guts to get stuck in and see it through.

“We knew that two partnerships would see us home and we got that from firstly Padders and Bucky, who really took the sting out of the game and put us in a winning position, and then Andrew Wood came in and put on a really good partnership with Bucky to see us home.”