Fans set to flock back to North Marine Road for Scarborough Cricket Festival

Scarborough CC by SWpix.com

Harrand has seen the club through a difficult year but is looking forward to the upcoming festival.

He said: “Losing the Lancashire game was a disappointment but that’s history and we are looking forward to getting back to festival cricket.

“Hopefully we will have a bounce back, in terms of crowd numbers, and we are expecting a good number of Somerset supporters to attend the game.

“There’s so much to look forward to and hopefully we have good weather.”

Scarborough have already hosted four one-day games at North Marine Road, and Somerset make the journey north to take on Yorkshire on Sunday.

Harrand added: “Everything is more or less set for the game, we’re all prepared for the visit of Somerset, and it’s just great to see cricket back at North Marine Road after such a horrible year.

“We hope that people come along, enjoy the day, and have a great time watching the cricket.”

Former England captain David Gower (pictured above, top) will be in attendance for the Festival Dinner, on Monday, and Harrand is looking forward to a hugely successful evening.

He added: “We’ve got over 200 people booked in for the evening and there are plenty more places available.

“The night should be a great event and it’s all about building on from the Kumar Sangakkara dinner, which acted as a curtain raiser for this summer.”

The club have been boosted by the announcement that Lancashire will be visiting the club during the 2022 season and Harrand is hoping that it will be third time lucky.

“We have been promised the Roses match, and we are increasingly confident that will be well attended and the signs are that it could be huge for the club.

“For the game that was moved to Headingley, we had over 1000 pre-booked tickets for each day and we hope that this will happen again next year.”