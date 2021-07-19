CRICKET: The Hundred trophies visit top Yorkshire attractions ahead of the opening fixture

The hundred trophies visit Flamingo Land

From Flamingo Land to The Great Yorkshire Show, and even Leeds United, cricket fans old and new have had a chance to see what some of the sport’s biggest talent will be battling it out for over the coming weeks.

The full tour saw both the men’s and women’s trophies visit The Royal Armouries, Diggerland, The Great Yorkshire Show, SEA LIFE Scarborough, North Yorkshire Water Park, Flamingo Land, Leeds United and Scarborough College, as well as visiting Thorpe Primary School for an extra special assembly hosted by two Northern Superchargers players via Zoom after they won the Supercharged Cheer competition by showing their support for their local players.

The Hundred is a brand new 100 ball cricket competition, involving eight men’s and women’s teams located in major cities across England and Wales, fusing world-class cricket with family-friendly entertainment including live music at every game.

The competition is designed to make cricket more accessible to families and young people by fusing world-class, fast-paced cricket with family-friendly entertainment off the pitch.

It features eight brand new teams based in Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton and two in London.

The Northern Superchargers team will represent the Leeds and wider Yorkshire area, with key players like world-cup winning hero Ben Stokes and powerful batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, alongside master spin bowler, Adil Rashid.

The team, based in Leeds, is called ‘Northern Superchargers’, and will play four home fixtures at Emerald Headingley, with each fixture including a men’s and women’s game. Northern Supercharger’s first home game takes place on Saturday 24 July against Welsh Fire.