Centurion Fin Morris sparkles as Whitby CC net win at Guisborough

Fin Morris shone at Guisborough.

The hosts were reduced to 144-8, Fin Morris snapping up 3-30 and Matt Fishburn’s 61no holding the Boro innings together.

Ricky Hall also took two wickets for 38 for the Turnbull Ground side.

Losing openers Kieran Howard and Theo Clarke, for one and five respectively, had Whitby in trouble on 10-2 but an undefeated third-wicket stand between Fin Morris (106no) and Joe Padmore (21no) fired them to a winning 145-3 in 30.4 overs.

Fin Morris struck 20 fours in his magnificent 93-ball innings.

Whitby skipper Kai Morris said: “It was a really good performance and good to get back to winning ways.

“It was a good toss to win after all the rain that was around on Friday and we definitely got the best of conditions early on.

“Having said that Fin and Corey Hart put the ball in great areas and made the most of the conditions.

“At 16-4 it looked like we could run through them but to be fair to them their lower order got stuck in and managed to get them up to 140 odd.

“But before the game we’d have definitely taken restricting them to 140.

“Going into the second half we knew if we got off to a solid start it would go along way towards winning the game but unfortunately we lost a couple of early wickets which put us under a bit of pressure.

“But from there Fin really took the game by the scruff of the neck and showed how good he is.

“To score 106 out of 140 odd is a serious effort and especially on a pitch that nobody else found easy to bat on all day really showed why he’s the best in the division.

“Joe Padmore also played really really well on his return to the side and gave us that solidity that we’ve been looking for all season so far.

“It was great to get back to winning ways and to be honest we’ve played plenty of very good cricket over the last three weeks so hopefully we can carry that in this week.”

Saturday’s clash sees Whitby play at the Turnbull Ground against Sedgefield.

The captain added: “Sedgefield are a very good side and are challenging at the top end of the league so it’ll be a good test for us.

“Hopefully we can take confidence from the last three games and give a good account of ourselves and cause them an upset.