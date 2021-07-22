Andy Wood's superb ton steers Whitby CC 2nds to home win

Whitby 2nds batsman Andy Wood celebrates his ton Photo by Brian Murfield

Andy Wood was the star man for the home side, smacking a superb unbeaten 131 from 108 balls, including seven sixes and 18 fours.

Wood shared a second-wicket stand of 166 with Joe Husband after having lost Oliver Roberts for a duck.

Husband was the calming influence in the partnership with 34 from 71 balls.

Ron Lyth then came to the crease and hammered 27no from just 14 balls, crashing two sixes and three fours, putting on 67 for the third wicket with Wood before Whitby declared on 233-2 from just 33 overs

Husband capped a cracking all-round day with 4-5 from his three overs to mop up the tail as Marske were all out for 147.

Stephen Crowther also continued his excellent form with the ball, the opening bowler taking 4-27.

Marske 2nds skipper Richard Mains struck an impressive 67 from just 52 balls, while opener Miles Picknett added 53.

Whitby 2nds head to Redcar this Saturday.

Whitby 1sts’ game at Great Ayton was called off due to Covid-10/isolation issues in the Ayton camp, so they will be hoping to return to action at home to Darlington this Saturday.

Whitby skipper Kai Morris said: “I am looking forward to this weekend I think it’ll be a pretty good game against a good side.

“Before last week’s game was voided due to Great Ayton’s Covid issues we had built up some pretty good momentum and we’d been playing some really good cricket, so we’re looking forward to getting back out there and trying to carry that forward.

“Darlington are a good side and are obviously second in the league for a reason, but if we play good cricket we can certainly put them under pressure and hopefully turn them over.

“From memory I think we’ve got a good record against them.