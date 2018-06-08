Clarke hits 50 but Whitby game rained off

Whitby 1sts' North Yorkshire South Durham League Division One game at Darlington RA was finely poised when the rain called an early halt.

The away side batted first after stand-in skipper Kai Morris lost the toss, and they made their way to a moderate total of 159 all out from 33.5 overs.

Opener Theo Clarke top-scored with 50, which included eight fours, while Finlay Morris hit six fours and a six in his 29-ball score of 40.

The middle-order collapsed somewhat, but late contributions from Joseph Husband (18) and Lewis Brearley (16no) helped Whitby along.

Darlington’s reply was teetering on 19-2 from five overs, Finlay Morris taking a wicket and also running out another batsman before the rain fell to cut the game short.

Captain Will Donald’s men are on home soil this weekend as they entertain Normanby Hall at the Turnbull Ground.

Whitby’ssecond team were also cut short by the rain in their game against Yarm at the Turnbull Ground in Division Three.

The downpours arrived even earlier at the Turnbull, with Whitby 122-3 from their 28 overs at the crease.

Robbie Hurworth was the first man to depart for 18 with the score on 43, the opener having hit three fours in his knock.

Skipper Joe Crowther came and went for just three, before fellow opener Oliver Roberts departed for 23 with Whitby on 80-3.

Jack Lyth then crashed five fours in his unbeaten 30 from 47 deliveries, with Liam Calvert unbeaten at he other end on 17 from 23 balls, the number five hitting three fours before the heavens opened.

The 2nds travel to Normanby Hall 2nds this Saturday in Division Three.

Whitby 3rds were denied victory from their Sunday Conference South game as Saltburn 3rds held on for a draw.

The hosts batted first after the Saltburn skipper won the toss and managed to recover after losing openers Ben Braim and Liam Calvert cheaply.

Matthew Smith then hit three fours and three huge sixes as he top-scored with 41, Aron Calvert supporting him with 38, including five fours with Jack Lyth contributing a useful knock of 23 as Whitby fell to 156 all out from 39 overs.

Saltburn’s reply started steadily but they slumped from 25-0 to 25-3 as Liam Calvert (2-31), Seb Bentley (2-31), Aron Calvert (1-35) and Will Richardson (1-23) did their best to seal a win for their side.

The visitors clung on and finished up on 140-8 from 41 overs, Whitby sealing a 10-point haul from the encounter.

The 3rds host Stokesley 3rds at the Turnbull Ground this Sunday.