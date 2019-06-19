Clark and Nesfield shine for Evening League leaders Flixton in win against Cayton

Only five points separate the top five sides in Division A of the AndyHire Evening League, so the scene is set for one of the closest title races for years.

The current leaders are Flixton, with 14 points, and they eased to an eight-wicket triumph against strugglers Cayton.

Jamie Nesfield bagged 3-36 as Cayton were limited to 107-7, Harry Holden top-scoring with 41.

James Clark’s unbeaten 60 steered the table-toppers to victory.

Seamer are second on 13 points after their 41-run success against defending champions Filey.

Mitchell Fisher hammered a superb 93 to guide Seamer to 156-6, this innings was the highest score of the week in the league.

Harrison Wood then weighed in with a superb spell of 5-28 as Seamer dismissed Filey for 115, despite a battling 39 from Tom Fitzgerald.

Ebberston and Staxton are now locked together on 12 points after they tied in Tuesday’s clash.

Staxton batted first and made 102-7, Andy Dove top-scoring with 35 and Linden Gray unbeaten on 29.

Ben Lockey (30), Mike Hirst (29) and Alex Machin (25) all made good starts in Ebberston’s reply but failed to push on and they ended up on 102-5 and the scores were tied.

Heslerton are the other team on 12 points after they dug deep for a 14-run win against basement club Ganton.

Kristian Wilkinson struck a crucial 52 for Heslerton, with Rob Middlewood adding 33 as they compiled 132-7, James Richardson registering figures of 3-28.

Rob Bradley (31), Stephen Hood (29) and Ian Cousins (25) impressed for Ganton, but they were came up short with 118-5.

There was another tie in Division B, as Scarborough threw away a great chance to win at Scalby, losing three wickets in the final over.

The North Marine Road club were 108-3 heading into the final over, needing only seven runs to win, losing their sixth wicket from the last ball of the game when they needed only one run to win.

Moeez Raza (31) and Aussie all-rounder Lachlan Cooke (28) steered Scalby to a total of 114-7.

Tom Pratt impressed with 49 in reply, but the visitors ultimately came up short in the final over after fine work from Scalby and had to settle for a share of the points.

Folkton & Flixton B boosted their title hopes with a 61-run win at lowly Cayton B.

Harry Gunning’s cracking spell of 4-11 helped to skittle Cayton for only 53 in reply to 114-5 from the high-flyers.

Elliot Hatton struck 47 and Cameron Anderson added 27 for the away team.

Leaders Wykeham eased to an eight-wicket win at home to bottom-placed Forge Valley.

Ian Laing (30) was the only Valley batsman to show any form as the Ayton club were dismissed for 74, Jack Holt taking 3-27 and Ethan Pashby 4-17.

Steve Clegg’s 33 helped the home side wrap up a simple win.

Cloughton kept their promotion challenge on track with an easy 87-run win at home to Sherburn.

Mark Pryce continued his excellent batting form with 65 for the hosts and Alex White weighed in with 25 as they posted 161-7.

In reply, Sherburn were all out for 74, Sean Exley taking an outstanding 5-12, assisted by Gary Jordan’s 3-19.

Exley’s five-wicket haul was the best bowling performance of the week.

Brompton remain top of Division C after a 37-run success at neighbours Snainton.

Joe Harland led the way for the pacesetters with 55, and he was well-supported by Ross Triffit’s 31, youngster Ben Norman bagging 3-31 for the home side.

Joe Barker struck 36 in reply for Snainton, but they could only make it to 108-8.

Second-placed Muston earned a four-wicket home success against mid-table Wykeham B.

Scott Orange took 3-23 as Wykeham limped to 56-7, but Muston lost six wickets in passing this meagre total in a game very much dominated by bowlers.

Another low-scoring contest saw hosts Ravenscar secure a seven-wicket triumph at home to promotion hopefuls Ebberston B.

Teenager Daisy Stokoe took 3-19 and Sikander Ayoub 3-11 as Ebberston crawled to 69-7.

Shaun Bayes hit 29 to lay the foundations for the home side’s run-chase, Sumantro De finishing the job off with an unbeaten 27.

Gareth Edmunds’ 42 and 26 from Greg Fraser helped Scalby B to a five-wicket win at Staxton B.

Dan Blanchard’s 50 had helped Staxton to 113-2, with Paul Virr adding 34, but Scalby eased past their total.