Change of scenery as Yorkshire choose to hone their preparations in South Africa

YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club are heading to South Africa for their pre-season tour.

The club will spend two weeks in Potchefstroom from March 7 and play two two-day and two one-day games.

“We’ve been to the UAE (during pre-season) for the last few years, so I think generally we wanted a chance of scenery,” said director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

“The facilities over there (in South Africa) are first-class and, having had an Academy side tour Potchefstroom in the past, we are well aware of what the site has to offer.

“From a cricketing and financial point of view it fits quite nicely.

“A change of venue, good facilities and we’ll be well looked after.

“It’s a great opportunity for the team to come together and I’m sure it will be a really good trip.”

Yorkshire are in the process of confirming their opponents.

“Notts are there virtually at the same time as us, and we hope to play at least a two-day game and a 50-over game against them,” added Moxon.

“We’re just finalising our opposition for the other two-day and 50-over matches, which could possibly be against local opposition.”

Yorkshire will be based at NWU PUK Sports Village, also known as “Home of Champions”.

They will hope it proves to be a good omen ahead of their County Championship opener against Essex at Headingley on April 13 as they chase their third title in five seasons.