Brompton beat Cloughton to secure promotion to Premier Division

Mark Bruce's excellent unbeaten 86 steered Brompton to a nine-wicket win at Cloughton to secure the victors a return to the top flight in the Readers Scarborough Beckett League.

The visitors batted first and made 143-7, Ricky Nock hitting 38, Paul Virr 29 not out and Ben Luntley 27, while Neil Fletcher took 3-18 before Bruce steered Brompton to victory and promotion, pending league approval.

Ganton hammered visitors Scalby 2nds by 122 runs, but it wasn't enough to claim promotion.

Rob Bradley smacked 78, Will Bradley 62 and Fred Bradley 36 as the hosts declared on 278-8, Rich Bannister adding 41 and Tony Geall claiming 5-64.

Lee Kerr struck 41 and Tim Barton 28 as relegated Scakby made 156-8 in reply, Rob Bradley capping a fine day with 4-22 and Sam Carver taking 2-29.

Craig Sanderson's century steered Sherburn to a 44-run home win against Wykeham.

Sanderson smashed a powerful 103, with Dan Simpson adding a fine 63 as the hosts were dismissed for 251, Ian Thompson bagging an excellent 6-43.

Teenager Tom Poor, promoted from the seconds, hammered an impressive 55 and Mike Dugdale 46 as Wykeham were all out for 207, Mark Holtby's 6-45 steering Sherburn to victory.

Settrington secured an excellent 50-run home win at champions Great Habton.

Stephen Beal led the way with 61 not out for Settrington as they made 230-6, George Routhwaite adding 54 not out, Eddie Rounthwaite and M Midgley hitting 37 apiece, while Ryan Vance bagged 3-26 and Tristan Midgley 3-54.

Rob Featherstone's outstanding 76 kept Habton in the hunt, while John Lumley added 26 and Dan Walker 25, but Eddie Rounthwaite snatched 4-33 and Jonty Rounthwaite 3-54 as Settrington claimed victory.

Flixton 2nds were awarded 22 points as Staxton 2nds conceded for the seventh time this season.

Filey continued their Premier Division title push with a four-wicket win at home to Nawton Grange.

Jodie Robson's 62 not out gave Grange a fighting chance at Clarence Drive, Shaun Smith adding 23 while Callum Ferrie produced an excellent spell of 5-38 from his 11 overs.

Nick Thornicroft's 3-33 kept Nawton in with hope of victory but 50 from Adam Ditchburn and Ryan Baldry's 34 saw the hosts to victory.

Staxton remain in the hunt for the title after a nine-wicket win at Mulgrave, Jack Pinder smashing a superb 102 for the visitors.

Andy Holtby took 4-31 and Dan Outhart 3-39 as Mulgrave were dismissed for 169, Connor Lupton smacking a brilliant 76 and Chris Knight 29, before Pinder and Liam Scott (26no) steering Staxton to a vital win.

In the battle of the relegated sides, Thornton Dale won by 11 runs against Forge Valley in game dominated by bowlers.

Sean Pinder snapped up 4-25 from 12 overs and Tyler Beck 4-17 as Dale were skittled for 87, Graham Hunt hitting 30 for Thornton.

Hunt then produced amazing figures of 7-9 from seven overs to dismiss Valley for just 76, Gary Gibson top-scoring with 25.

Another close game saw hosts Heslerton win by nine runs against Scalby.

Toby Sercombe was the top-scorer with Heslerton with 52, while there were valuable contributions from Tom Benthall (39), Paul Bowes (29) and Simon Thackray (28) as they posted 204-7.

Joe Hill's outstanding knock of 93 not out was not enough for Scalby, as only Dan Gregory (26) offered any support for the visitors as fine bowling from Paul Kinghorn (4-44) and Marc Dring (3-35) helped dismiss the away side for 195.

Staithes won by four wickets at home to Ebberston, with Chris Morrison hitting a superb match-winning 114 not out.

Simon Bowes was the star man with the ball for the hosts with 5-28, while Morrison took 2-46 and Paul Theaker 2-34 as Ebberston were dismissed for 174, with steady knocks from Tom Brickman (36), Cooper Barnes (28) and Jonny Mason (34).

Barnes tried his best with the ball, bagging 2-32, but Morrison's ton saw Staithes home.

Seamer cruised to a seven-wicket win at home to Cayton.

Dave Walker struck 59 not out and John Crowe 60 as Cayton were dismissed for 173, Sam Park bagging 4-33 and Gaz Lawton 3-25.

Gregg Chadwick's cracking 89 not out steered Seamer to victory, with Mitch Fisher smashing 40 and Dave Graham 30.

Results for Readers Scarborough Beckett League on Saturday August 25

Premier Division:

*Filey 157-6 (Adam Ditchburn 50, Ryan Baldry 34, Nick Thornicroft 3-33) beat Nawton Grange 152 all out (Jodie Robson 62no, Shaun Smith 23, Callum Ferrie 5-38) by 4 wkts. Pts 22:7

Thornton Dale 87 all out (Gareth Hunt 30, Tyler Beck 4-17, Sean Pinder 4-25) beat *Forge Valley 76 all out (Gary Gibson 25, Gareth Hunt 7-9) by 11 runs. Pts 22:7

*Heslerton 204-7 (Toby Sercombe 52, Tom Benthall 39, Paul Bowes 29, Simon Thackray 28) beat Scalby 195 all out (Joe Hills 93no, Dan Gregory 26, Paul Kinghorn 4-44. Marc Dring 3-35) by 9 runs. Pts 22:8

Staxton 170-1 (Jack Pinder 102no, Liam Scott 26no) beat *Mulgrave 169 all out (Connor Lupton 76, Chris Knight 29, Andy Holtby 4-31, Dan Outhart 3-39) by 9 wkts. Pts 22:4

*Seamer 175-3 (Gregg Chadwick 89no, Mitch Fisher 40, Dave Graham 30, Tom Sixsmith 2-33) beat Cayton 173 all out (John Crowe 60, David Walker 59no, Sam Park 4-33, Gary Lawton 3-25, Mitch Fisher 2-36) by 7 wkts. Pts 22:5

*Staithes 176-6 (Chris Morrison 114no, Cooper Barnes 2-32) beat Ebberston 174 all out (Tom Brickman 36, Jon Mason 34, Cooper Barnes 28, Simon Bowes 5-28, Paul Theaker 2-334, Chris Morrison 2-46) by 4 wkts. Pts 22:7

Division One:

Brompton 148-1 (Mark Bruce 86no) *Cloughton 143-7 (Ricky Nock 38, Paul Virr 29no, Ben Luntley 27, Neil Fletcher 3-18) by 9 wkts. Pts 20:5

*Flixton 2nds beat Staxton 2nds – Match conceded by Staxton 2nds. Pts 22:-10

*Ganton 278-8d (Rob Bradley 78, Will Bradley 62, Rich Bannister 41, Fred Bradley 36, Tony Geall 5-64) beat Scalby 2nds 156-8 (Lee Kerr 41, Tim Barton 28, Rob Bradley 4-22, Sam Carver 2-29) by 122 runs. Pts 20:10

*Settrington 230-6 (Stephen Beal 61no, George Rounthwaite 54no, Matthew Midgley 37, Eddie Rounthwaite 37, Ryan Vance 3-26, Tristan Midgley 3-54) beat Great Habton 180 all out (Rob Featherstone 76, John Lumley 26, Dan Walker 25, Eddie Rounthwaite 4-33, Jonty Rounthwaite 3-54) by 50 runs. Pts 22:8

*Sherburn 251 all out (Craig Sanderson 103, Dan Simpson 63, Ian Thompson 6-43) beat Wykeham 207 all out (Tom Poor 55, Mike Dugdale 46, Mike Holtby 6-45) by 44 runs. Pts 22:12