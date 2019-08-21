BECKETT PREMIER - Filey net double win to boost title push

Filey took a massive stride towards retaining the Premier Division title with wins against Scalby and closest rivals Staithes over the weekend.

The two victories have put the Clarence Drive club 17 points clear of Staithes with four games left to play.

Scalby posted 174-8 on Saturday afternoon and Filey secured victory for the loss of five wickets with 4.2 overs to spare.

Aussie Thomas Fitzgerald was the all-round star in Sunday’s win at Staithes.

He hammered 55 as the leaders posted 245-9, sharing a third-wicket partnership of 99 with all-rounder Ryan Baldry (40).

Powerful hitting from Aaron Howard, who struck four sixes and six fours in his unbeaten 73 from 46 balls, and skipper David Brannan, who added 43 from 35 balls, helped them build a rapid fifth-wicket partnership of 103.

Simon Bowes struck a defiant 74 in reply and number eight bat Luke Spenceley fell just one run short of a deserved half-century as the hosts battled to surpass Filey’s total but were dismissed for 221 in 41,2 overs.

Fitzgerald took 3-78 for Filey, while Josh Dawson, Baldry and Lee Elvidge snapped up two wickets apiece for the new leaders .

Staithes had won by 50 runs at home to Cayton on Saturday.

Simon Bowes top-scored with 34 and Chris Morrison added 27 as the hosts posted 167-9.

George Worthy secured 3-40 for the visitors.

Tom Sixsmith (46) and Ben Vicary (30) were the leading lights for Cayton in reply, but the away side slipped to 117 all out, all-rounder Bowes capping a cracking all-round display with 5-35,

Brad Lewis and Morrison taking two wickets apiece.

The Bruce brothers shone as Brompton place a huge dent in Nawton Grange’s title hopes with a six-wicket win for Neil Fletcher’s troops.

Mark Bruce took 3-25 and Fletcher 3-35 as Grange were dismissed for 140, opener Shaun Smith the only batsman to shine with 38.

Tom Bruce hammered 66 as Brompton cruised to victory, hitting three sixes and six fours from 77 deliveries, and sharing a second-wicket stand of 99 with Tom Fletcher-Varey (39), Tom Pateman’s 25no steering them home.

Mulgrave retained their slim hopes of a title challenge with a 134-run win at basement club Settrington.

The hosts got off to the ideal start thanks to a first-wicket stand of 74 between Chris Knight (55) and Australian star Eli Sheean (23).

After their departure, skipper Arron Leeman led by example with a superb knock of 68 from just 50 balls, including four sixes and six fours.

The captain shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 112 with Andy Raw, who was even more explosive with 83 not out coming from just 55 deliveries, hammering five sixes and seven fours.

Raw also put on 55 for the seventh wicket with Joe Hinchliffe (18no) as Mulgrave racked up 272-6.

Rob Harrison did well to emerge with fine figures of 4-35 for the visitors.

Jamie Rounthwaite was the only Settrington batsman to get going with 47, as Sam Spenceley took 3-2 and all-rounder Raw 3-16 as they sank to 138 all out.

Heslerton also remain in the relegation zone after their seven-wicket defeat at Staxton.

The struggling visitors could only post 162-8 from their 45 overs, and Staxton knocked off the runs for the loss of only three wickets with 20 overs to spare.

Ebberston boosted their chances of beating the drop to Division One with a 15-run triumph in a low-scoring contest at Seamer.

The visitors must have been fearing the worst after they were skittled for just 129 runs, Joe Tyson top-scoring with just 21 as Matty Morris took an excellent 5-29 for Seamer.

Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Fisher almost single-handedly steered Seamer home to victory with an unbeaten 72 but he ran out of batting partners as the hosts sank to 114 all out.

Frankie Beal snapped up 4-38 and Jonny Mason 3-12 for Ebberston.