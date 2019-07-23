BECKETT LEAGUE PREMIER & DIVISIONS 1 & 2 / Fitzgerald fires Filey to Settrington success

Filey hammered struggling Settrington by 222 runs in one of only two Premier Division games to be completed on another weekend ruined by wet weather.

The Clarence Drive surged into top spot in the Premier Division thanks to their maximum points win, which was driven by an excellent 143 not out from Aussie all-rounder Tom Fitzgerald.

Another all-round ace, Josh Dawson, struck 46 in support and David Brannan added 34 as Filey raced to 269-3 despite the showers reducing the game to a 34-over contest.

The all-round stars then shone with the ball as Settrington were skittled for just 47 runs in 17.4 overs to ensure a rapid win.

Dawson ended the contest with an excellent 6-16, with Fitzgerald snapping up 3-17 for the home side.

The only other game to be completed on Saturday saw relegation battlers Ebberston win by 16 runs on the road at Scalby.

The visitors posted 206-5 in a game reduced to 38 overs due to rain, with Mike Hirst leading the Ebberston innings with 94 and Joe Horsley adding 63 as Joe Hills bagged three wickets.

Despite runs from Ben Luntley (61), James Ledden (43) and Hills (36), Scalby fell short on 190 all out.

Opener Rob Pinder was denied another century by the elements, left stranded on 96 not out when rain stopped play in Staxton’s home game against Brompton.

Pinder had smashed 16 sixes in his 74-ball stay as Staxton reached 180-2 from 26.1 overs before rain prematurely stopped play.

Fellow opener Paul Virr hit 34 as he and Pinder shared an opening stand of 95, while Chris Dove had smashed an unbeaten 40 from 32 balls in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 85 with Pinder as Staxton looked well-placed to set a big total.

Cayton’s title challenge was dented as the rain halted their game against basement club Heslerton.

The visitors, who have yet to win a league game this season, were 95-4 from 31 overs when the action was halted by heavy showers.

The game between title-chasers Staithes and Seamer was delicately poised when rain stopped play.

The visitors had made a great start thanks to an opening stand of 99 between veteran David Graham and Josh Broadhead.

Graham’s departure for 41, snared LBW by Chris Morrison, saw the away side slip from 99-0 to 103-3.

Liam Lowery and Gregg Chadwick were both dismissed by Brad Lewis for two and a second-ball duck respectively, which meant the contest was quite even when rain arrived shortly after to curtail the action with Seamer on 105-3 from 19.3 overs.

Great Habton skipper Dan Hardy led by example in their 16-run win at home to promotion-chasers Wykeham in Division One.

Hardy hammered 16 fours and seven sixes in his 136 not out from just 107 deliveries.

Habton had lost both openers cheaply, but Hardy and Max Fraser (17) put on 86 for the third wicket, and then the captain and Doug Bentley (36no) shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 105 as Habton posted 232-3 from 39 overs, the game having been reduced by rain.

Wykeham gave the run-chase a good go despite losing wickets at regular intervals thanks to fine bowling from Ryan Vance (4-44) and Hardy (2-42).

Mathew Vincent top-scored with 68 despite batting at eight, smashing sixsixes and three fours in his explosive 35-ball innings.

Joe Bradshaw also struck a superb 55 from just 41 balls and skipper Sam Colling added 39 from 48 deliveries, but the top trio were offered little support as Wykeham were all out for 216 in 38.5 overs.

Leaders Cloughton cruised to a swift six-wicket win at Thornton Dale.

The 10-man hosts were skittled for just 85 runs in 26.4 overs.

Cloughton then raced to a winning 88-4 from just 11.5 overs to seal the victory.

Philip Elliott’s five-wicket haul helped Ganton boost their chances of beating the drop with a 63-run victory at fellow strugglers Forge Valley.

Elliott snapped up 5-13 as Valley were all out for 78 in 23.2 overs, skipper Liam Cousins also bowling well to take 4-36.

Skipper Sean Pinder (33) and Andy Toal (20) were the only Valley batsmen to get going as they collapsed from 63-3 to 78 all out.

Ganton had earlier hit 141-3 from 30.4 overs, Wiil Bradley hitting 55no and Rob Bradley 37no.

Bridlington 2nds’ hopes of pushing for the title were dashed by the weather as their game at Fylingdales was rained off.

The hosts only managed 138-7 from their 45 overs but rain scuppered Brid’s chances of chasing this down.

Folkton & Flixton 2nds were sat on 129-5 from 31.1 overs when the rain fell and curtailed their game against Sherburn.

Sewerby boosted their title - and promotion - hopes with a 151-run home win against basement team Pickering 3rds, the only game completed in Division Two on Saturday.

The home side won the toss and chose to bat, and this decision paid off fully as they racked up 251-8 from their 44 overs in a rain-reduced contest.

Dan Artley continued his superb season with a fine knock of 61, his uncle Mike Artley topping this with a superb innings of 78.

Veteran Robin Coates once again proved to be the sting in the tail with an impressive 48 for the hosts.

George Hodgson and veteran Tony Evans snapped up three wickets apiece for the Pikes.

Seasoned campaigner Les Welburn dug deep for 33 in reply for the away side, but 3-13 from teenager Isaac Coates and Ted Traves’ 2-15 sent Pickering crashing to 100 all out from 42 overs.

Cayton 2nds were 120-3 from 31 overs when their game at Seamer 2nds was washed out.

Gary Dixon had hit 40 against his old team, and Steve McAleese 39 when the elements took over.

Tony Geall’s remarkable figures of 5-3 from 12 overs for Scalby 2nds at Ebberston 2nds proved to be in vain as rain curtailed play with the hosts on 107-9 from 32 overs.

The game may well have been over before the heavens opened if Ebberston 2nds skipper Sam Megginson had not hit a heroic undefeated 60 from number eight.

Wold Newton were 75-5 from 26.3 overs when rain stopped play in their match away at Snainton.

Leigh Watson and Michael Kiping had claimed a couple of wickets apiece for the home side, while opener Dave Southwell top-scored for Newton with 24.

Wykeham 2nds were placed on 62-3 after 24.4 overs when the wet weather cut their home game against Staxton 2nds short.