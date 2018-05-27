BECKETT LEAGUE: Atkinson's magnificent seven seals win for Ebberston 2nds

Ian Atkinson was in stunning form with the ball for Ebberston 2nds, his 7-21 helping them to a low-scoring victory at home to Fylingdales in Division Two.

Ebberston looked in huge trouble at tea after Fylingdales' John Maine's sensational 4-1 and Tom Shrimpton's 3-44 saw them all out for just 78, that despite Jordan Welford hitting 41.

But Atkinson rescued the home side, his 7-21 ensuring Fylingdales were all out for 69, falling agonisingly short of their target, Graham Kettle hitting almost half of his side's tally with 32.

Bridlington 2nds beat Wold Newton by eight wickets.

Peter Bowtell was the star man with the ball for Brid, claiming 6-28 as Newton were skittled for just 96, Dave Southwell hitting 33 and Adam Stubbs 27.

Elliot Traves hit 40 and Will Watts 27 as Brid cruised to 98-2 after tea to claim the win.

Sewerby 2nds won by four wickets at Cayton 2nds.

Cayton were all out for just 112, Louis Atkinson taking 3-16 and Vince O'Grady 3-33 as only Simon Glave got going with the bat with an unbeaten 30.

Andy Smith hit 46 and Isaac Coates 26 as Sewerby edged home to 113-6 in reply, Glave doing his best with the ball as he took 2-22.

Seamer 2nds won by 56 runs against Wykeham 2nds.

Darrol Lewis (37) and Matty Sheader (33) were in form with the bat as Seamer posted 181 all out, Tom Owen (3-28), Sam Owen (3-30) and Ian Thompson (2-49) among the wickets.

Pete Shepherdson hit 34 and Tom Poor 26 in reply, but Sam Collinson (3-29), Archie Graham (3-35) and Steve Winwood (2-16) all shone with the ball to ensure Wykeham fell short on 125 all out.

Snainton continued their fine start to the Division Three campaign as they beat Muston by six wickets.

Muston were skittled for just 95 as Leigh Watson claimed 4-19, Rob Lawrence hitting 43.

Matt Davies' unbeaten 21 then guided Snainton to 96-4, Scott Orange and Lawrence taking two wickets apiece.

Mulgrave 2nds hammered Ravenscar by eight wickets.

Will Warwick hit 23 for Ravenscar, but they were all out for just 50 as Dom Ingram claimed stunning figures of 5-5.

Simon Kipling then hit an unbeaten 30 to help Mulgrave to 51-2 despite Jon Murrell's 2-35.

Flixton 3rds were winners by seven wickets against Nawton Grange 2nds, Callum Hatton playing the starring role for the victors.

Grange had no answer to the bowling of Hatton, who took 6-24 as the visitors were dismissed for just 115 despite Terry Ellis' 45.

Veteran Geoff Hill then hit 59 and Pete Hill added 27 as Flixton cruised to 116-3.

Flamborough beat Heslerton 2nds by 60 runs.

Harry Gunning's 62 guided Flamborough to 137 all out, M Thorpe taking 6-36.

Gunning then took 3-20 and Jack Newby 2-8 in reply as Heslerton were all out for 77, David Bointon hitting 34.

Forge Valley 2nds conceded their game at Cloughton 2nds.

Forge Valley's 3rd team game still went ahead, despite their 2nds calling off, and Eric Hall hit a century to help them to a crushing win against Malton & Old Malton 4ths in Division Four West.

Malton posted 126-8, Dan Metcalfe hitting 39, but Hall crashed 104 not out in Valley's reply of 129-1.

Ganton 2nds beat Sherburn 2nds by 89 runs.

Phil Elliott led their charge with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 43 while Dan Reardon hit 42 and Freddie Lockwood added 41, Dan Bean taking 3-41.

Although Bean hit 32 not out in reply, Freddie Bradley (3-20) and Lockwood (2-20) chipped in and Sherburn were all out for 107.

Thornton Dale 2nds were winners by 38 runs in their home game against Wykeham 3rds.

Jon Cooper's 33 helped Dale to 145 all out, Luke Eustace taking 4-54 and Robin Shepherdson 3-15.

Wykeham were all out for 107 in reply, Max Lane hitting 33 while M Dawson took 3-6.

Brompton 2nds conceded their match against Pickering 4ths.

Aussie ace Rhiannon Graham guided Filey 2nds to a comfortable eight-wicket win at Scalby 3rds in Division Four East.

Her 32 helped Filey to 111-2 after Scalby were restricted to 110-8, Nathan Vernon taking 5-20 and hitting 28, with Lee Plant taking 3-20 and Lewis Adams also weighing in with 28 for his side.

Wold Newton 2nds edged to a two-wicket win at home to Ravenscar 2nds in a low-scoring contest.

Ravenscar posted 108-9, Luke Stokoe hitting 28, before taking 4-26 along with John Nelson's 3-14, but Chris Hodgson hit a crucial 37 to help Wold Newton over the line on 109-8.

Scarborough 3rds conceded their match at Cayton 3rds, and Muston 2nds failed to raise a side for their trip to Silver Royd to play Scarborough Rugby Club.

RESULTS

Division Two

*Bridlington II 98-2 (Elliot Traves 40, Will Watts 27) beat Wold Newton 96 all out (Dave Southwell 33, Adam Stubbs 27, Peter Bowtell 6-28) by 8 wkts. Pts 22:2

Sewerby II 113-6 (Andy Smith 46, Isaac Coates 26, Simon Glave 2-22) beat *Cayton II 112 all out (Simon Glave 30no, Louis Atkinson 3-16, Vince O’Grady 3-33) by 4 wkts. Pts 22:5

*Ebberston II 78 all out (Jordan Welford 41, John Maine 4-1, Tom Shrimpton 3-44) beat Fylingdales 69 all out (Graham Kettle 32, Ian Atkinson 7-21) by 9 runs. Pts 22:6

*Pickering III v Kirkbymoorside – No Result Received from Pickering.

*Seamer II 181 all out (Darrol Lewis 37, Matty Sheader 33, Tom Owen 3-28, Sam Owen 3-30, Ian Thompson 2-49) beat Wykeham II 125 all out (Pete Shepherdson 34, Tom Poor 26, Gary Owen 24, Sam Collison 3-29, Archie Graham 3-35, Steve Winwood 2-16) by 56 runs. Pts 22:9

Division Three

*Cloughton II beat Forge Valley II – Match conceded by Forge Valley II. Pts 22:-10

*Flamborough 137 all out (Harry Gunning 62, Andrew Green 22, M Thorpe 6-36) beat Heslerton II 77 all out (David Bointon 34, Harry Gunning 3-20, Jack Newby 2-8) by 60 runs. Pts 22:7

*Flixton III 116-3 (Geoff Hill 59, Pete Hill 27) beat Nawton Grange II 115 all out (Terry Ellis 45, Callum Hatton 6-24) by 7 wkts. Pts 22:3

Mulgrave II 51-2 (Simon Kipling 30no, Jon Murrell 2-35) beat *Ravenscar 50 all out (Will Warwick 23, Dom Ingram 5-5) by 8 wkts. Pts 22:1

*Snainton 96-4 (Matt Davies 21no, Scott Orange 2-24, Rob Lawrence 2-28) beat Muston 95 all out (Rob Lawrence 43, Leigh Watson 4-19) by 6 wkts. Pts 22:4

Division Four (East)

*Cayton III beat Scarborough III – Match conceded by Scarborough III. Pts 22:-10

Scarborough Rugby Club beat *Muston II – Match conceded by Muston II. Pts 22:-10

Filey II 111-2 (Rhiannon Graham 32, Nathan Vernon 28, Lewis Adams 26) beat *Scalby III 110-8 (Nathan Vernon 5-20, Lee Plant 3-20) by 8 wkts. Pts 20:5

*Wold Newton II 109-8 (Chris Hodgson 37, Luke Stokoe 4-26, John Nelson 3-14) beat Ravenscar II 108-9 (Luke Stokoe 28) by 2 wkts. Pts 20:8

Division Four (West)

Pickering IV beat *Brompton II – Match conceded by Brompton II. Pts 22:-10

*Ganton II 196-5 (Phil Elliott 43no, Dan Reardon 42, Freddie Lockwood 41, Dan Bean 3-41) beat Sherburn II 107 all out (Dan Bean 32no, Freddie Bradley 3-20, Freddie Lockwood 2-20) by 89 runs. Pts 22:4

Forge Valley III 129-1 (Eric Hall 104no) beat *Malton & Old Malton IV 126-8 (Dan Metcalfe 39) by 9 wkts. Pts 20:5

*Thornton Dale II 145 all out (Jon Cooper 33, Luke Eustace 4-54, Robin Shepherdson 3-15) beat Wykeham III 107 all out (Max Lane 33, George Shannon 21, M Dawson 3-6) by 38 runs. Pts 22:8