BECKETT DIVS 3 & 4: Skipper Bayes' ton proves in vain as Ravenscar lose out to leaders Mulgrave

Mulgrave 2nds’ domination of Division Three continued, but they were made to work hard for a nine-run home win against Ravenscar.

The home side won the toss and chose to bat, making a solid start with an opening stand of 53 between Luke Jackson (20) and Simon Kipling.

The latter was soon dismissed for 33, leaving the hosts on 60-2, Chris Spenceley departing for a duck to make it 65-3.

Chris Clarkson then took charge of the innings, his superb unbeaten 107 from 92 balls including 15 fours and three sixes as Mulgrave posted 247-9.

John Nelson, who had stepped up from the seconds, was the best Ravenscar bowler with 3-55, while teenager Hayden Williamson and veteran Will Warwick took two wickets apiece.

Ravenscar were soon in trouble in reply, losing in-form batsman Joe Bayes and Williamson cheaply as they stumbled to 15-2.

Adam Graham (12) and skipper Shaun Bayes steadied the ship with a 60-run third-wicket stand, followed by a stand of 46 for the fourth wicket between the captain and Robin Coulson (25).

The skipper made his way to a hard-earned 102 not out batting with the tail, but his team fell agonisingly short on 238-8 thanks to fine bowling from Ben Duell (4-50), Aidan Duell (2-43) and Dom Ingham (2-39).

Grosmont moved into second spot in the table with a 125-run home win against struggling Ganton 2nds.

Chris Pickering continued his outstanding batting form for the hosts, hitting an unbeaten 104 which included 13 fours.

Opener David Bowes, another man in form, added 46, while Charlie Parker (61no) shared an unbeaten 157 for the fourth wicket with Pickering as the hosts posted 259-3 from their 45 overs. Ed Cooper took 2-43 for Ganton.

Vernon Smith, on loan from Great Habton, top-scored for Ganton with 29, while Cooper hit 23 and Dan Reardon 21 as Ganton were dismissed for 134 in 35 overs.

Anthony Clarkson was the pick of the Grosmont bowlers, snapping up 5-19, while Kieran Purvis secured 2-33 from his four overs.

Nawton Grange 2nds’ hopes of securing promotion were dented by a three-wicket loss at nine-man Muston.

Terry Ellis batted through the entire 45 overs for an unbeaten 51 as Grange posted 166-8 against a depleted home side.

Ellis shared in a stand of 60 for the seventh wicket with Ben Stamp, who hammered 34 from 37 deliveries, including three fours and a six.

Kyle Orange was the top Muston bowler with 3-23 from 11 overs, while Rikki Lawrence took 2-32 from five overs.

Muston looked to be heading defeat as they slipped to 1-2, but a superb unbeaten 74 from Max Truelove, allied to 45 from Phil Robson and a handy 18 from all-rounder Lawrence saw the hosts edge home with three wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Truelove and Robson put on 85 for the third wicket, while the former and Lawrence shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 66 runs.

Filey 2nds’ battle to beat the drop was boosted by a 22-point haul due to the concession of visitors Heslerton 2nds, who yet again failed to raise a team.

Sherburn 2nds survived a late revival from hosts Ravenscar 2nds in a thrilling finale to win by one wicket.

Skipper Jon Stokoe scored a steady 29 and Jish Rewcroft 22 as veteran bowler Nick Dobson (3-18) pegged the hosts back to a meagre 98-5.

Despite 2-12 from Daisy Stokoe, Sherburn seemed to be strolling to victory thanks to Matthew Lickes’ 30, but fine bowling from spin twins Ciaran Bartram (2-18) and Gerald Smith (3-17) reduced the visitors from 71-2 to 78-9.

Tail-ender Jordon Farrow (19) hit some lusty blows to edge Sherburn to the win.

Scarborough RUFC won by six wickets at Scalby 3rds to keep their promotion bid on track.

David Thomas’ 50, plus 34 from Nathan Barber guided the hosts to 130-7, Jimmy Perrett taking 3-16 and Brett Canham 3-24.

Matty Jones yet again showed his quality with a powerful 70 as the visitors strolled to a six-wicket win off 23 overs, youngster Scott Wilson claiming 3-27.

Great Habton 2nds remain top of the table after their visitors Pickering 4ths conceded again.

Thornton Dale 2nds claimed their opening victory of the season, seeing off Forge Valley 2nds by four wickets.

The visitors batted first and made 121-7, Cameron Cooper the pick of the Thornton bowling attack with 3-30, Paul Waring chipping in with 2-12.

Cooper also excelled with the bat, scoring a crucial unbeaten 21 at number eight to seal the win for the home side, after Will Wrench had earlier struck 29.

James Allison’s big-hitting 51 proved crucial as 10-man Brompton 2nds won by 33 runs at home to Wykeham 3rd, who were also a man short.

Allison smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 32-ball stay, which helped Brompton to 114 all out from just 25.1 overs.

Robin Shepherdson was the top Wykeham bowler with 4-28 from six overs, while Lewis Eustace took 3-47.

Tony Hulme’s 4-22 then helped to dismiss Wykeham for only 81, Alex Bennett and Anosh George taking two wickets each.

Cayton 3rds claimed a 70-run success at Flamborough.

Opener Richard Seastron dug deep for an unbeaten 68 from 114 balls, including 11 fours, sharing an opening stand of 79 with stalwart Jeremy Riley (29).

Harry Smith also weighed in with a rapid unbeaten 19 as Cayton posted 163-5.

Chris Leeson was the pick of the Boro bowlers with 2-26.

Opening bowlers Pete Milner (3-6 from seven overs) and Matthew Micklethwaite (2-27) sent Boro crashing to 1-4 and then 14-5, effectively ending the home side’s hopes of chasing down Cayton’s score.

Skipper Mark Abram tried his best to stem the flow of wickets with a determined knock of 42, supported by 16 apiece from Leeson and Alex Burton, but Riley (2-4) mopped up the tail as the hosts were all out for 93 in the final over.