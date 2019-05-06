BECKETT DIVISIONS 4, 3 & 2 - Ravenscar 2nds edge past Scalby 3rds

Ravenscar 2nds scraped a one-wicket win at Scalby 3rds in the opening weekend of the Scarborough Beckett League fourth division.

The visitors skittled Scalby for only 77 runs in 24 overs, with spin wizard Anthony White and Luke Stokoe bagging 4-12 and 4-22 respectively, Stephen Shannon top-scoring with 25.

Ravenscar made very hard work of surpassing this meagre total, and were thankful to 30 from Jish Rewcroft and skipper Jon Stokoe's 18 as they edged home from 36 overs with the final pair at the crease.

Shannon took 2-10 and stalwart Stan Jackson 2-23 for the home side.

Scarborough Rugby Club also won by one wicket at home to newcomers Great Habton 2nds.

Opener Jack Stockdale top-scored with 60 for Habton, with fine support from Vernon Smith (41) and skipper Dan Walker (43no) as they posted 191-6 from their 36 overs.

Mark Kelly was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-56.

Brett Canham smacked a powerful 59 and Matty Jones 46, but top bowling from Harvey Wood (4-31) saw Habton fight their way back and only an unbeaten 24 from James Perrett steered Rugby Club to a narrow win.

Wykeham 3rds earned a 16-run win at Sherburn 2nds.

The visitors looked to be in deep trouble at 21-5, as fine bowling from Jordan Farrow (3-11) and Brian Garbutt (3-11) had Wykeham on the back foot, and only a determined unbeaten 41 from Gary Owen and 23 from Steve Eyre guided them to 80-7 from their 30 overs in a contest reduced by rain.

Dan Bateson's superb haul of 5-14 from eight overs saw Sherburn skittled for 64 runs from 24 overs.

Brompton 2nds started their season with a six-wicket win at Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Dan Metcalfe hit 35 and Andrew Mann 32 as the home side posted 122-5 from 40 overs, Alex Bennett and Anosh George taking two wickets each.

Sean Deere (41) and Steve Johnson (33) then steered Brompton towards victory.

Flamborough v Forge Valley 2nds and Pickering 4ths v Thornton Dale 2nds were both called off due to waterlogged pitches.

The only game completed in Division Three saw Mulgrave 2nds win by eight runs in another tight contest at Ravenscar, mainly thanks to an unbeaten 92 from Chris Spenceley.

Luke Jackson also chipped in with 26 as the away side posted 181-6 from their 42 overs, Freddie Barker and Babu Mathew bagging two wickets apiece.

Solid knocks from Joe Bayes (33), Adam Graham (25) and Hussain Gheewala (29) had the home side in fine shape for a win at 111-2, but superb bowling from youngsters Cam Fox (3-30), Ben Duell (3-44) and Aiden Duell (2-38) saw the Ravenscar middle order collapse as they were dismissed agonisingly short on 173, with 17 balls to spare.

Heslerton 2nds were 104-6 from 30 overs when rain stopped play at Filey 2nds, Graham Atkinson top-scoring with 44 not out for the depleted visitors.

Folkton & Flixton 3rds v Malton & Old Malton 3rds and Ganton 2nds v Grosmont were both rained off, while Muston started the season by conceding their opening fixture of the season at Nawton Grange 2nds.

Snainton stormed to a 10-wicket win in their Division Two derby clash against Ebberston 2nds.

Only two Ebberston batsmen reached double figures, with opener Rich Ward posting 25 and Jon Metcalfe making 16 in a final total of 73.

Leigh Watson ripped through with 4-12 from 6.1 overs, Michael Kipling took 3-10 and Rob Holt 2-22.

Snainton openers Mike Eyre and Steve Ridley did the rest by remaining unbeaten in the 30s.

Seamer 2nds beat Pickering 3rds by 93 runs.

The Seamer score ticked on to 186-9, with Dave Graham hitting 42, Archie Graham added 22, Matty Sheader scored 32 and Luke Horton remained unbeaten on 35.

Tony Evans was comfortably the best Pickering bowler, finishing with fine figures of 7-24 from 12 overs.

Pickering struggled in the reply, with Archie Graham taking four wickets and Tom Greenwood two as they were seen off for 93.

Sewerby 2nds beat Staxton 2nds by seven wickets in their meeting.

Kieran Walker and Adam Hargreaves both reached the 20s for Staxton, but 5-30 from Steven Hood, 3-13 from Alex Shipley and 2-7 from Calvin Roche ended their knock on 86.

Hood then capped a fine all-round day with 43 and 39 not out from Mike Artley carried Sewerby over the winning line.

Wold Newton took out Cayton 2nds in a five-wicket win.

Cayton moved to 149 in their spell at the crease, with 28 from David Walker, 36 from Gary Dixon and 43 from Simon Glave leading them forward.

Pete Auty and Mark Holtby both took three wickets, Auty's being for a cost of just five runs.

The reply was successful though, as a half-century from Dave Southwell and 41 from Jack Heselhurst shone.

Wykeham 2nds edged their way to a four-wicket win against Scalby 2nds.

Daniel Gregory top-scored for Scalby with 32, as four wickets each from Christian Soulsby and James Wilson helped bowl them out for 71.

Tom Hendry finished with three wickets in the response, but Wykeham managed to creep to the victory.