BECKETT DIV 4 - Scarborough Rugby Club and Great Habton 2nds earn promotion

Scarborough RUFC and Great Habton 2nds secured promotion from Division Four last weekend.

Both sides have eased to victories almost every week this season so promotion has always looked inevitable, and now the only thing to decide is who wins the league title.

Habton are sitting top of the pile after claiming easy wins against Wykeham 3rds and Ravenscar 2nds.

Ten-man Wykeham 3rds only managed to get to 91 all out thanks to 66 from loanee Harry Gunning, while Jordan Allanby took 4-10.

Skipper Dan Walker showed his experience at a higher level with 67no from 44 balls as Habton cruised home.

On Sunday Ravenscar 2nds only mustered seven men for the trip to Habton, and were all out for only 37, Harvey Wood taking 4-6, and the hosts took only 6.1 overs to secure the win which secured their promotion.

Scarborough RUFC sealed promotion with a 121-run win at Cayton 3rds.

George Elliott top-scored with 59, Matty Jones smashed 49 and Stuart Smyth 30 as the visitors posted 190-5, Pete Milner scooping 3-27.

Cayton then slumped to 69 all out, Jez Riley (29) the only man to make double figures as Simon Norris took 3-12.

It was a weekend to forget for Ravenscar 2nds, as their 10 men lost out by six wickets at Flamborough on Saturday.

Number seven bat Will Warwick top-scored with 31 as Ravenscar posted 82-8 from 36 overs, Marcos Brown-Garcia bagging 3-20.

Jish Rewcroft took 3-10 in reply but Mark Abram’s 42no steered Boro to victory.

Pickering 4ths claimed a seven-wicket win at Brompton 2nds on Sunday.

Macauley Gibson took 4-10 and Eddie Cook 4-19 as the hosts slipped to 114 all out.

Jack Cleary’s fine 67no, aided by Gibson’s 25no, saw Pickering to victory from 26 overs.