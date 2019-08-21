BECKETT DIV 1: Sanderson and Walmsley hit tons in victories

Craig Sanderson’s outstanding knock of 152 helped Sherburn keep their promotion hopes alive with a 63-run home win against leaders Cloughton.

Veteran Sanderson smashed eight sixes and 14 fours in his 131-ball stay at the crease, sharing a 98-run sixth-wicket stand with Ben Briggs (31).

Left-armer Grant Elwell took 3-23 and Sean Exley 3-59 as Sherburn posted an imposing 255-9.

Exley top-scored with 40 for Cloughton, while openers Nick Gibson (33) and Mark Pryce (24) also made decent starts, but they fell short on 192 all out.

Daley Wharton took 3-26, Kyle Outhart 3-55 and Jamie Thomson 3-41 for Sherburn.

Jack Walmsley smashed an astonishing 103 not out from just 53 balls as Folkton & Flixton 2nds cruised to a 10-wicket win at home to Great Habton to boost their hopes of beating the drop.

Walmsley smacked 17 fours and four sixes in his stunning ton, the hosts racing to victory thanks to an opening stand of 116, which partner James Clark only contributed four runs despite facing 53 deliveries.

Noman Shabir had earlier taken 4-27 as Habton were all out for 113, Liam Allanby top-scoring with 29.

Bridlington 2nds took full advantage of Cloughton’s slip-up as they claimed a 46-run win at relegation battlers Ganton.

The visitors made a shaky start as they were 20-2, but an excellent knock of 73 from Anthony Heaton, including eight fours and two sixes, helped them to a final total of 190 all out from their 45 overs.

Edward Lockwood was the pick of the Ganton bowling attack with 3-25.

Ganton only managed 144-9 in reply, as they lost wickets at regular intervals thanks to fine bowling from Harry Burton (4-22), Beasley (3-31) and Rich Lount (2-16).

Rob Bradley (38), Philip Elliott (26) and James Richardson (21no) were the only Ganton batsmen to get going.

Wykeham are also still in the promotion hunt after a 57-run home success against basement club Fylingdales.

Openers Mike Dugdale (64) and Ezra Pashby (33)helped Wykeham to 155-8,.

Chris Hurworth top-scored with 19 as Dales collapsed to 98 all out.

Dave Pearson took 3-22 and Mathew Vincent 3-11 as Wykeham eased to victory.

Forge Valley won by five wickets in their game at home to Thornton Dale.

Gareth Hunt top-scored as Dale posted a meagre 98-9, Sean Pinder taking 3-23 and Luke Calvert 3-32.

Pinder then steered Valley to a winning 100-5 with an unbeaten 52, Colin Lockwood taking 3-10.