North Yorkshire Moors Railway appoints two new apprentices

Apprentices Finn Allen and James Woodland. Photo: Charlotte Graham.

Finn Allen and James Woodland are the first of 12 apprentices who will help to secure the future of the award-winning heritage railway line.

Chosen from more than 30 applicants, Finn and James stood out because of their previous commitment as volunteers during which time they gained valuable experience.

Local lad, Finn, has been an NYMR Junior Volunteer since he was 13 years old.

James, originally from South Yorkshire, is now settled in the Esk Valley area and ready to embark on his new NYMR career.