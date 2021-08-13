Great, long-lasting bright lipsticks, from Nars, Fenty Beauty, Mac

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When you are buying a lipstick, the first thing you need to do is determine if your complexion is light, medium, or dark.

Once you have identified your complexion colour you need to pick a lipstick shade that goes well with it.

A light or fair complexion does well with pinks, reds, and peachy colours. Bright or bold tones often work well.

Medium, olive, or tan complexions work well with most colours. You can wear nudes, pinks, reds, and orange shades.

Darker complexions look great in dark or deep tones with purples, mauves, corals, and orange shades. A bright lipstick can make makeup pop for people with this skin tone.

Clarins Joli Rouge Brilliant Lipstick Clarins Joli Rouge Brilliant Lipstick £15.15 This lipstick provides the liquid colour and shine of a gloss with the rich texture of a lipstick. Supplying intense moisture and hydration to the lips for up to six hours, lips are comfortable with a subtle shine and sheer finish. It is available in various shades, but we’ve chosen a bold shade (pictured) which is called ‘Spicy Chilli’. Was £22, now £15.15 Buy now

Patrick TA Major Headlines - Matte Suede Lipstick Patrick TA Major Headlines - Matte Suede Lipstick £28.00 A favourite of celebrities Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Patrick TA self-named make up range including this statement lipstick. It’s loved by celebrities and it’s going to be loved by you too. It’s a game changer when it comes to bright lipsticks. It is available in various shades, but we’ve chosen a bright orange/red shade (pictured) which is called ‘She’s Not From Here’. Buy now

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment £23.00 Uniting impressive pigment with precision, this lipstick is NARS’ most powerful matte. The liquefied pigment gives a weightless feel and grants ultra-flexible, long-lasting wear. It’s totally smudge and budge-proof too, guaranteeing carefree wear. This lipstick is available in various shades, but we’ve chosen a vivid and vibrant orange/red shade (pictured) which is called ‘Light My Fire’. Buy now

Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick £39.00 Delivering saturated, long-wearing colour, this limited edition lipstick features Red 0, an animal-friendly substitute to achieve a brilliant red hue in a creamy, satin finish without smudging or feathering. The elegant red applicator is adorned with a beetle to symbolise Hourglass’s commitment to animal welfare, while allowing control for accentuating, contouring and defining with a precise touch. It’s also an absolutely amazing red colour. Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. £25.00 Enriched with lipstick tree extract, this lipstick not only provides not only stunning colour but also protection against UV damage and environmental aggressors. It works to leave lips deeply nourished and smooth. A special blend of waxes and light-diffusing particles help deliver luminous colour that glides onto the lips with ease. The result is a flawless-looking finish with no bleeding beyond the lip line. This lipstick is available in various shades, but we’ve chosen a fun pink shade (pictured) which is called ‘Velvet Underground’. Buy now

Chantecaille Lip Chic Chantecaille Lip Chic £33.00 A luxurious fusion that combines the soft, sheer cover of a lipstick with the high shine of a gloss. After application, the rich colour stays true to how it is shown in the tube without fading, and glides onto the lips with precision and minimal effort. This lipstick is available in various shades, but we’ve chosen a beautiful pink shade (pictured) which is called ‘Wild Rose’. Buy now