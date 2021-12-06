The Most Instagram Worthy Christmas Markets in Europe

Christmas spirit is in the air! Whether you’re looking for a cozy way to spend a winter’s night or indulge in delicious food, the Christmas markets are a wonderful choice.

The experts at OnlineMoneyAdvisor.co.uk decided to find out which European city has the most Instagram worthy Christmas market. This was done by collecting the number of hashtags each one had generated.

Here are the most Insta-shared European Christmas markets ranked

Ranking Christmas Market/City Country Number of Instagram Hashtags 1 Strasbourg France 16,981 2 Vienna Austria 16,669 3 Budapest Hungary 9,913 4 Prague Czech Republic 8,511 5 Cologne Germany 5,134 6 Tallinn Estonia 4,665 7 Nuremberg Germany 4,040 8 Brussels Belgium 2,842 9 Dresden Germany 2,107 10 Basel Switzerland 2,004 11 Salzburg Austria 1,808 12 Copenhagen Denmark 1,622 13 Zagreb Croatia 1,469 14 Edinburgh Scotland 661

The title of the most Insta-shared Christmas market in Europe goes to Strasbourg, France. This generated 16,981 hashtags on the social media platform.

The city’s festive market is called Christkindesmäkir and is actually the oldest Christmas market in the country.

Following very closely is the Christmas market in snowy Vienna, Austria (16,669 Instagram hashtags). The Viennese Christmas town has a variety of festive activities - from an ice skating rink to reindeer rides.

Strasbourg Christmas Market (photo: shuttersock)

The third most photographed Christmas market on Instagram can be found in Budapest, Hungary. The Advent Feast at the Basilica had 9,913 hashtags on the platform.

This Christmas market can be found around the country’s largest church, St. Stephen’s Basilica, and its festivities continue until January.

Ranking in fourth and fifth place respectively are Prague, Czech Republic (8,511 hashtags) and Cologne, Germany (5,134 hashtags). Interestingly, the research showed that 3 of the 14 cities with the most Instagrammable Christmas markets are situated in Germany.

And the least Insta-shared European Christmas market is…

The Christmas market in Edinburgh, Scotland ranked last having only 661 Instagram hashtags (16,320 less than Strasbourg, France). Nonetheless, its Christmas tree maze seems like enough of a reason to visit it throughout the festive season.

Edinburgh Christmas Market (photo: Getty)

How we collected our information