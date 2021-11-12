The Great British Bake Off has confirmed two festive specials for 2021 - here’s what we know so far

The Great British Bake Off has confirmed two festive specials.

GBBO viewers can look forward to a Christmas special featuring the stars of Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin and a festive edition with past bakers of the hit TV show.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will preside over the competition to see who on the cast knows their sieves from their spatulas, alongside judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of both shows which are scheduled to go out this festive season on Channel 4 - from when they are likely to air to who will be competing...

When is The Great Christmas Bake Off on TV?

Channel 4 is yet to confirm when The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021 will air.

Looking back on previous years, since its first showing on C4 in 2017, the Christmas special has tended to air either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Who will be starring in The Great Christmas Bake Off?

The cast of Channel 4’s award-winning hit show It’s A Sin will be reuniting this Christmas for a seasonal special of The Great British Bake Off.

Swapping the Pink Palace for an equally iconic erection, Olly Alexander; Lydia West; Nathaniel Curtis; and Shaun Dooley will enter the Bake Off tent to try their hand at some festive themed bakes.

When is The Great Festive Bake Off?

The Great Festive Bake Off tends to air on New Year’s Day on Channel 4.

Time and date of the 2021 edition is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to air around the New Year celebrations, looking back on previous years.

In 2019, Saoirse-Monica Jackson won The Great Festive Bake Off in a Derry Girls edition.

Who will be starring in The Great Festive Bake Off?

Celebrating the New Year with another special episode is The Great Festive Bake Off.