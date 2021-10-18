MPs to pay tribute to fatally stabbed Southend MP Sir David Amess today

Sir David Amess MP

MPs will pay tribute to late Conservative MP Sir David Amess in Parliament today following his fatal stabbing at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday (15 October).

It comes after 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali was named as the only suspect in the case of Mr Amess’ murder, which has been declared a terrorist incident by police.

It also follows comments from Home Secretary Priti Patel revealing MPs could be granted police protection while conducting constituency surgeries.

After a minute’s silence at 2.30pm today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open a three-hour session during which MPs will pay their respects to the deceased Southend West MP.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer laid floral tributes at the scene of Sir David Amess' fatal stabbing on Saturday (16 October) morning (image: AFP/Getty Images)

This session will be followed by a memorial service at St Margaret’s Church in Westminster.

Their tributes will follow those of Mr Amess’ family, who released a statement urging “people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all”.

Whilst describing their hearts as “shattered”, Mr Amess’ wife Julia and their five children declared their enormous pride for the late MP.

They recalled two of his great passions at the time of his death - a campaign to raise funds for a memorial to Dame Vera Lynn and his bid to gain Southend city status.

“Strong and courageous is an appropriate way to describe David. He was a patriot and a man of peace.”

What do we know about murder suspect Ali Harbi Ali?

The suspect is believed to be of Somali heritage but is a British national.

The police are not looking for any other suspects at this time, it is believed that Mr Ali was a lone attacker.

It is understood that Mr Ali was referred to the counter-terrorist Prevent scheme some years ago, but was never a formal subject of interest to MI5.

He was later discharged from the programme, which aims to prevent radicalisation of those who are targeted by extremist organisations to become terrorists.

Mr Ali has been detained at a London police station under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Police have until Friday 22 October to charge him with an offence.

What happened to Sir David Amess MP?

Here are five key events in the death of the Conservative MP for Southend West: