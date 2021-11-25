Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt gives update on whether he will return to the BBC soap

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in Eastenders, has refused to confirm reports he plans to leave the BBC soap after appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

The actor said he had finally accepted the offer to appear on the flagship ITV reality show after his contract with the BBC ended.

But asked whether he planned to return after his time in Gwrych Castle in Wales, he remained tight-lipped.

What Adam Woodyatt said about returning to Eastenders

He said: “I will go with what happens.

“I might take the summer off and go and work at my mate’s restaurant when he does the pop-up stalls at food festivals. I did it a couple of times this summer and I enjoyed it.

“But I am just now really looking forward to doing I’m A Celebrity. Programmes like this were a blessed relief during the lockdowns last year and I can’t wait to go in.”

The 53-year-old, originally from east London, was one of the original characters in EastEnders when it launched in 1985.

He added: “I’ve known about doing I’m A Celebrity for a long time and I can’t wait to go in now. I don’t mind if I am first or last in the castle – I am just really looking forward to being on the show.

“Why have I finally said yes? Because I am not in EastEnders. That is the honest answer. I am not in contract with the BBC so I can come and do it.

“Everyone thinks I am Ian Beale and so it’s going to be great to show I am not.”

When did Adam Woodyatt leave Eastenders?

Woodyatt announced last year he was taking time out from EastEnders with his last scenes filmed in November 2020.

He said: “It will have been a year since I was last in EastEnders by the time I go in. I’ve enjoyed my time so much. I am very much enjoying my life and doing things I want to do.”

The actor claimed Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge’s 1.3 million Instagram followers would ensure she was named Queen of the Castle.

He said: “I’m not going to win it. Frankie Bridge has got too many followers on Instagram. She has already won it. I am going in there to just enjoy myself, to challenge myself and have a laugh.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night on ITV.