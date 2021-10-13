Biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot rolls over again - how much you could win in next draw

There was a huge £184 million jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday’s (12 October) Euromillions draw, but did anyone win and when will the next draw take place? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Here’s what you need to know.

Did anyone win the record-breaking jackpot?

The record-breaking £184 million Euromillions jackpot was not won during Tuesday’s draw, which means the huge prize is still up for grabs.

No tickets across the nine European countries which play EuroMillions matched Tuesday’s numbers, which were 6, 13, 22, 45 and 49 plus the Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

There was such a high interest in the massive jackpot that a last-minute rush for tickets caused the National Lottery website and app to run more slowly, with some hopefuls unable to buy a ticket at all.

The National Lottery said: “Sorry if you were unable to buy a ticket for tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

“This is the biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot, and there was a huge influx of players trying to buy a ticket before the cut-off time, and this caused the website and app to run slower than normal.”

When is the next draw?

The jackpot will now be up for grabs on Friday (15 October).

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It’s all to play for on Friday night as the whopping EuroMillions jackpot of an estimated £184 million remains up for grabs.

“EuroMillions has now hit its cap, which means any money that would have gone into the jackpot will now boost prizes in the next winning prize tier.

“If one UK winner banks the lot, they would instantly become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner. Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this extraordinary prize.”

The jackpot reached 220 million euros, which means it has now been capped and cannot roll over again.

It will now stay at this level for four draws if no-one claims the winnings. It must be then be won in the fifth draw and if no ticket matches all the numbers it is shared among all those ticket holders at the next prize tier where there are winners.

There have been five UK EuroMillions jackpot winners so far this year, including the anonymous winners of £122 million in April and £111 million in June.

What are the chances of winning the Euromillions?

The EuroMillions website says the odds of picking five numbers and the two Lucky Stars is one in 139,838,160.

How can I enter the next draw?