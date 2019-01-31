Yorkshire BID - no-one listening to businesses in Whitby area

With regard to the proposed mandatory levy, as a result of the Yorkshire Coast BID project being imposed upon businesses in Whitby, I wonder why no one is listening to the concerns being expressed by Sandra Turner, Whitby councillor and cabinet member on Scarborough Council, where she has categorically stated that many business owners in Whitby do not want this BID and have told her they will not pay.

Cllr Siddons also stated that he cannot see how it will benefit anyone at all as he has not heard anything about how the money will be spent.

Why, if elected representatives are not convinced and are reporting back the negative response of this unwelcome BID project, is no-one listening?

It is stated that Ms Deacon, tourist and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Council, would be delighted to have a budget for £1.5m over the next five years covering Scarborough, Filey and Whitby, but has also not indicated where and how this will be spent and, in particular, what the intentions are for Whitby.

It seems this BID project is just another strong arm way of taking money from businesses via a flawed process, leaving businesses with no voice to object.

Linda Wild

Church Street

Whitby