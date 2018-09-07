‘Why are we still waiting for Whitby’s piers to be fixed when money is there?’

We have read recently about Whitby Town Council stepping up to the plate to fund the return of the East Pier footbridge, admirable, showing the town council care and want to put right a wrong done by their big brother Scarborough Council in failing to maintain the piers over many decades.

The borough council is responsible for the maintenance and management of the harbour under the 1905 Harbour Act, this allows the borough council to raise money from the harbour ie licences and parking charges to pay for the maintenance of the harbour.

This money has been collected every year since Whitby was absorbed into Scarborough borough (currently circa £1 million per year).

So why are we waiting for the piers to be fixed and why is the borough council relying so heavily on the county council, DEFRA and the EU to fund the repairs when they receive the money year in, year out?

The West Pier bridge was repaired a number of years ago - do you remember it nearly collapsed and was closed until urgent repairs took place?

Why is the bridge over to the East Pier being costed at £300k?

The town council have saved Scarborough Borough Council £40k per year by self-funding our toilets after the threat of closure by the borough council. Why couldn’t this model be rolled out in Scarborough to self-fund their toilets, leaving more money in the pot to fund other projects?

We are now informed that the new toilets are not only fiscally neutral but running an excess which will be used to finance the bridge.

But again can I point out that Scarborough’s toilets are not self-funding they are paid for by borough council tax, so if you live in Whitby, Runswick Bay, Fylingdales, Robin Hood’s Bay (all of which have had to take over the funding of their toilets by parish councils), you are in fact paying for Scarborough’s toilets.

Peter Croft

Sandpiperhouse

Whitby