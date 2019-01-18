Whitby beach campaign action ‘impressive’

Re your letter from Martin Smith (Gazette, January 11)and the press release of Cllr Chatt’s sentiments.

I am impressed at the success of the campaign to re-instate access to the beach via the safe steps.

Well done the campaign group.

Having been involved with the campaign from the outset, I can honestly say that the only way this decision has been overturned is because of local action.

As ever, we are always in danger of making the majority of highly responsible people pay the price for the irresponsible minority.

Dog ownership carries a responsibility - we all acknowledge that, but we also recognise the importance of our four-legged friends to the wellbeing of society, both as pets and the huge range of working and assistance dogs.

They benefit the mental and physical health of a great many.

We should never give into the irresponsible actions of the few to the detriment of the many.

That really is “the tail wagging the dog!”

Cllr Rob Barnett

Esk Terrace

Whitby