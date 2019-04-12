Vote for those willing to stand up for our Whitby, urges former Town Mayor

The list of candidates for the borough elections has been published and makes interesting reading.

At a time when the general public are largely disenchanted with politics, both nationally and particularly locally, perhaps there is some hope that we may get some new faces representing Whitby.

New faces who are more interested in the well being of the town, and surrounding area, and who have the will not to simply rubber stamp the often misguided directions of Scarborough Borough Council cabinet office but who will challenge them.

Recent history is littered with dubious decisions that badly affect Whitby and indeed the whole borough, too numerous to list here.

I hope that, when looking at the candidates standing, tribal party politics can be put to one side for once and the integrity of the individuals and their ability to stand up to the cabinet edicts hatched (often behind closed doors) is a paramount consideration.

Question why the auditors will not sign off the Scarborough Borough Council accounts three years running, why the Whitby extensions are not included in the vital work on Whitby piers, what is being done to help alleviate the parking crisis facing the town this year as we lose two major parking areas, why our park and ride is subsidising Scarborough’s?

So I urge your readers to forego party politics for once and look for those who they think may at last stand up for our town and its future well being.

John Freeman

Market Place

Whitby