Support needed to make Cinder Track more accessible to all

Last week’s letter misses a simple fact of life. No road, right of way or public amenity exists indefinitely without maintenance.

As an article on page 7 reports, a footpath on Fountains Close, laid in the 1970s, needs to be lifted and completely restored. The Cinder Track was abandoned following the Beeching Report in the 60s, and has had “sticking plaster” repairs even since. Drainage has failed, slippage of the entire track has occurred in places, and the surface in places is rough and often impassable in wet weather.

Scarborough Borough Council should be congratulated for listening to the public reaction to the Sustrans proposal then developing a restoration plan that was almost universally accepted by those members of the public who attended the consultation events, after reading the documents circulated in advance of the meetings.

As for who uses this valuable amenity, I have met vehicles, walkers, dog walkers, horse riders, families out cycling together, mountain bikers and disabled people. Almost always respect is given and received to and from other users. Educating users by using signage and volunteer rangers, maybe facilitated by the National Park, will go a long way to minimising problems.

I have used social media to contact other disabled people like myself to gather feedback from around the country, about similar multi-user railway lines. From the south west, up through the Midlands and into Yorkshire, these abandoned railway lines are popular with locals and visitors alike.

The council, and its partners, should be supported in their attempt to restore this amenity for the benefit of all user groups, and for the benefit of all in the area who earn their living from tourism. Campaigning for a more accessible North Yorkshire.

Ian Lawson

(wheelchair user)