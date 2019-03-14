Stinking fumes marred an otherwise excellent trip to Whitby

Friends and I spent a very happy holiday in Whitby during the wonderful but worrying weather in February.

We visited the Captain Cook Museum, climbed the steps to the abbey, ate ice cream, enjoyed fish and chips and drank and listened to excellent music in The Station Inn, talked with friendly locals, bought pork sandwiches and shopped.

Then we took afternoon tea in a splendid tea shop, left with bags of kippers from Fortune’s and lots of happy memories.

However, the one bad memory will be the ranks of taxis with their engines running pumping toxic fumes into the atmosphere and adding to climate change.

I am sure all residents and holidaymakers would prefer to remember the joys of Whitby rather than the stinking fumes.

Roger Day

High Street

Wedhampton

Wiltshire