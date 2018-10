Having been christened, confirmed and married at Ruswarp it saddens me that the church has closed.

It used to be a joint benefice with Sneaton.

Every month in Sneaton church on the second Sunday at 9am there is Holy Communion, and on the fourth Sunday at 3pm is Evensong.

A warm welcome would be given if anyone cared to join in either service.

Kathleen Finch

Beacon Way

Sneaton