‘Rip-off’ Whitby’s fuel dearer than in south

Further to the letter from Mr Cooling of Sleights published recently regarding motor fuel prices in Whitby.

I have this week made an outward and return journey south to (Haywards Heath) West Sussex. Before leaving Whitby, I filled up with fuel from Sainsbury’s at £1.339 per litre.

Before returning, I filled up at the first available (Haywards Heath) station.

This time at £1.269 per litre (yes - for diesel), which price would have made the original Sainsbury’s fill more than £3 cheaper.

Another example of rip-off Whitby?

Glyn Evans

Derwent Road, Whitby