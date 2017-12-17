Letters: Tools needed for He and She Sheds

SAMS is the Men’s Shed in Littlebeck. It has been running for nearly two years, successfully reconnecting men socially and supporting their wellbeing.

SAMS is in the process of establishing in 2018 two new Men’s Sheds in Whitby and Staithes and a Women’s Shed in Staithes also.

We would be pleased to know of woodwork, metalwork or craft equipment and tools surplus to requirements which He and She Shedders might benefit from.

Please call Brian in Staithes (07747 046981). Roger in Whitby (01947 602788) or Graham in Sleights (07763 656627). Alternatively, email graham_storer@btinternet.com.

If you belong to a club which welcomes occasional speakers, we would do our best to oblige.

Roger, Brian and Graham,

SAMS