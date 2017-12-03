Letters: Cannot bear icy reception for ‘Whitby’s leading citizen’

As a regular visitor to Whitby I’m disappointed, nay disgusted at “your” treatment (or lack of it) of the town’s leading citizen viz Mr Polar Bear.

His permanent display, rather than just a Christmas outing met with much delight, but his appearance and overall condition should be a matter of civic shame.

Yes, shame, shame and thrice shame upon Whitby!

Who is responsible for this dreadful state of affairs?

Bah humbug to the royal wedding ... Mr Bear is not happy!

Through your good offices may I appeal for him to be restored to his former and deserved glory.

Peter McWilliams

Lathom Way

Garstang