Letters: Appeal on lifeboat hero Henry Freeman

Could you help? I’m a North Yorkshire film-maker at the very early stage of developing a movie featuring the life of the 19th Century Whitby lifeboatman Henry Freeman.

I’m particularly interested in his personal life.

I have plenty of official records featuring his lifeboat work etc but I need to know more about his home life and his two wives.

He was born in Bridlington.

I’m also interested to speak to any of his relatives.

Could you or your readers help as anything, no matter how trivial, would be greatly appreciated.

I can be contacted on pberriff@aol.comor or 07831 636133.

Paul Berriff OBE

Little Fencote

Northallerton