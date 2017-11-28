Letter: Standing by Scottish village link to Dracula

I’m quoted in a recent article, Village in Scotland Claims Birth of Dracula Inspiration.

The quotes reflect my views although the headline doesn’t.

My research for a new book about Bram Stoker in Cruden Bay makes it clear that there is very little of the village in Dracula.

The reason is clear, most of the novel was planned before Bram Stoker first visited this part of Scotland in 1893.

Nevertheless, it appears that much of the book was written in Cruden Bay in 1895 and 1896. Something appears to have happened in the village to get the writing process going, some five years after he first thought about his vampire project.

Bram Stoker was a part-time writer and used his regular monthly holidays to write his books. He returned to the Aberdeenshire fishing village at least 13 times.

In my opinion, both Whitby and Cruden Bay can consider themselves very proud to have been associated with Bram Stoker’s famous book.

Mike Shepherd

Cruden Bay, Scotland