Extension of dog ban in Whitby ‘a disaster waiting to happen

As a borough councillor. I have received many expressions of concern and alarm about the access to the beach following the extension of the dog walking ban.

The majority of dog walkers are highly responsible and fully understand the need for certain restrictions.

However, in this case, the restriction would seem to be ill thought out, unwarranted and puts public safety at risk.

I refer to the revised access point to the beach, following the installation of additional beach huts.

In order to access the beach, extremely slippery steps have to be navigated, leading to rocks that have been exposed following recent harsh weather.

This is a disaster waiting to happen.

How was this decision made?

When was it made and who was consulted?

I have contacted those responsible for Health and Safety at the council and I will inform residents through your letters page as to the outcome.

For me, it is quite simple.

Allow use of the perfectly safe access point or spend money and make the “revised” access point both safe and fit for purpose.

If not, the tax-payer would be at liberty to sue for compensation.

I await replies from council officers.

Cllr Rob Barnett

Esk Terrace

Whitby